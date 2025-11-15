$42.060.00
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
07:45 AM • 7228 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 28459 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 47586 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 35451 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 32521 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 27151 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 18270 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 50783 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 45162 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Massive failure in "Diia": the service could not cope with a large number of users, probably due to the registration of "Winter Support"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

The mobile service "Diia" stopped working for many users on Saturday morning. This probably happened due to many applications for the "winter thousand".

Massive failure in "Diia": the service could not cope with a large number of users, probably due to the registration of "Winter Support"

The "Diia" application is experiencing a malfunction, probably due to a large number of users trying to apply for "Winter Support," UNN reports.

Details

After the program started, the "Diia" application experienced a malfunction. For some users, the application does not load at all.

As UNN reported, starting today, applications can be submitted in Ukraine to receive 1000 hryvnias of "winter aid."

You can submit a request in two ways:

  • through the "Diia" application - from November 15; the payment will be credited to the "National Cashback" card, the funds must be used by June 30, 2026;
    • through "Ukrposhta" - from November 18; pensioners and recipients of social benefits at Ukrposhta will automatically receive 1000 UAH, others can submit a paper application at the branch.

      In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children15.11.25, 09:45 • 7234 views

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      Society
      Technology
      State budget
      Bank card
      Retirement age
      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
      Diia (service)
      Ukrposhta
      Ukraine