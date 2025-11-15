Massive failure in "Diia": the service could not cope with a large number of users, probably due to the registration of "Winter Support"

The "Diia" application is experiencing a malfunction, probably due to a large number of users trying to apply for "Winter Support," UNN reports.

Details

After the program started, the "Diia" application experienced a malfunction. For some users, the application does not load at all.

As UNN reported, starting today, applications can be submitted in Ukraine to receive 1000 hryvnias of "winter aid."

You can submit a request in two ways:

through the "Diia" application - from November 15; the payment will be credited to the "National Cashback" card, the funds must be used by June 30, 2026;

through "Ukrposhta" - from November 18; pensioners and recipients of social benefits at Ukrposhta will automatically receive 1000 UAH, others can submit a paper application at the branch.

