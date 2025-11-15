Applications for 1,000 hryvnias in financial aid have started in Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced the start of applications for a one-time cash assistance of UAH 1,000 for all citizens residing in Ukraine. Applications for children are submitted by parents or guardians. The Prime Minister announced this on her Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

You can submit a request in two ways:

via the "Diia" application – from November 15; the payment will be credited to the "National Cashback" card, the funds must be used by June 30, 2026;

via "Ukrposhta" – from November 18; pensioners and recipients of social benefits at Ukrposhta will receive UAH 1,000 automatically, others can submit a paper application at the branch.

This is part of a broader government winter support program for the population, which includes additional payments, transport benefits, fixed prices for gas and electricity, and assistance to vulnerable categories during the war.

