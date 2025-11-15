$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
November 14, 06:09 PM • 23182 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 43143 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 32056 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 29950 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 25841 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 17706 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 46699 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 41383 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 57116 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 31366 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
Tags
Authors
Electricity outage schedules
Applications for 1,000 hryvnias in financial aid have started in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Starting today, applications can be submitted in Ukraine to receive 1,000 hryvnias in "winter aid."

Applications for 1,000 hryvnias in financial aid have started in Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced the start of applications for a one-time cash assistance of UAH 1,000 for all citizens residing in Ukraine. Applications for children are submitted by parents or guardians. The Prime Minister announced this on her Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details 

You can submit a request in two ways:

  • via the "Diia" application – from November 15; the payment will be credited to the "National Cashback" card, the funds must be used by June 30, 2026;
    • via "Ukrposhta" – from November 18; pensioners and recipients of social benefits at Ukrposhta will receive UAH 1,000 automatically, others can submit a paper application at the branch.

      This is part of a broader government winter support program for the population, which includes additional payments, transport benefits, fixed prices for gas and electricity, and assistance to vulnerable categories during the war.

      Ukrainians will be able to receive "Zelensky's thousand" from November 15: the government approved payments

      Stepan Haftko

      SocietyEconomy
      State budget
      Energy
      Heating
      Bank card
      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
      Social network
      War in Ukraine
      Electricity
      Ukrposhta
      Volodymyr Zelenskyy
      Ukraine