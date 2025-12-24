Financial inclusion banks, special operating rules for "Pivdenmash", taxation of banks: Zelenskyy signed a number of laws

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a number of bills important for the economy and defense. In particular, it provides for the creation of financial inclusion banks, the continuation of special operating rules for "Pivdenmash", and the introduction of taxation for banks, UNN reports.

Details

Bill 13018-d - Creation of financial inclusion banks

According to the bill, it is planned to introduce a new type of bank - a financial inclusion bank, which operates on the basis of a limited banking license, the main purpose of which is to ensure financial inclusion.

As stated in the document, the activities and strategy of a financial inclusion bank should be aimed at ensuring clients' access to banking, payment, other financial and related services, including in areas with special conditions for development and recovery areas.

The NBU is granted the right to establish requirements for the activities of a financial inclusion bank and the specifics of regulating and supervising its activities.

Bill №14097 - Raising taxes for banks

According to the bill, the corporate income tax rate for banks will be 50% in 2026. In addition, the document postpones the introduction of e-excise tax until November 1, 2026.

Bill №14061 - extended special operating regime for SE "Pivdenmash"

According to the document, temporarily, until January 1, 2027, compulsory collections and arrests of funds of the State Enterprise "Production Association Southern Machine-Building Plant named after O.M. Makarov" are suspended.

Bill №11488-1 - Continuous service for reinstated employees after unlawful dismissal

According to the bill, it is planned to ensure full and proper restoration of the rights of an employee who was unlawfully dismissed, through:

inclusion of the period of unlawful dismissal in the employee's insurance record;

obligation of the employer to pay insurance contributions for this period;

ensuring pension and other social rights of the employee without losses due to unlawful dismissal.

