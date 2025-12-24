Financial inclusion banks, special operating rules for "Pivdenmash", taxation of banks: Zelenskyy signed a number of laws

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
02:18 PM • 120 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 1862 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 13333 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 12132 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 15221 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 32475 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 48255 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 65472 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 72134 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 42195 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.2m/s
66%
764mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideoDecember 24, 04:30 AM • 22347 views
Bypassing Korosten: 15 trains change routes on Christmas EveDecember 24, 06:43 AM • 5438 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 15442 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head KovalenkoDecember 24, 07:35 AM • 16330 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regions09:23 AM • 4288 views
Publications
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 13339 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 65476 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 40307 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 72137 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 54779 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Mykhailo Fedorov
Thierry Breton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 236 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 15526 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 6356 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 32753 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 29811 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Social network
The New York Times

Financial inclusion banks, special operating rules for "Pivdenmash", taxation of banks: Zelenskyy signed a number of laws

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a number of draft laws concerning economy and defense. Among them are the creation of financial inclusion banks, the extension of special operating rules for "Pivdenmash", and the introduction of bank taxation.

Financial inclusion banks, special operating rules for "Pivdenmash", taxation of banks: Zelenskyy signed a number of laws

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a number of bills important for the economy and defense. In particular, it provides for the creation of financial inclusion banks, the continuation of special operating rules for "Pivdenmash", and the introduction of taxation for banks, UNN reports.

Details

Bill 13018-d - Creation of financial inclusion banks

According to the bill, it is planned to introduce a new type of bank - a financial inclusion bank, which operates on the basis of a limited banking license, the main purpose of which is to ensure financial inclusion.

As stated in the document, the activities and strategy of a financial inclusion bank should be aimed at ensuring clients' access to banking, payment, other financial and related services, including in areas with special conditions for development and recovery areas.

The NBU is granted the right to establish requirements for the activities of a financial inclusion bank and the specifics of regulating and supervising its activities.

The Rada supported the creation of a "postal bank" based on "Ukrposhta": the draft law was adopted in the second reading03.06.25, 15:52 • 3100 views

Bill №14097 - Raising taxes for banks

According to the bill, the corporate income tax rate for banks will be 50% in 2026. In addition, the document postpones the introduction of e-excise tax until November 1, 2026.

Rada supported raising taxes for banks to 50% for another year: details21.10.25, 14:15 • 3263 views

Bill №14061 - extended special operating regime for SE "Pivdenmash"

According to the document, temporarily, until January 1, 2027, compulsory collections and arrests of funds of the State Enterprise "Production Association Southern Machine-Building Plant named after O.M. Makarov" are suspended.

Rada extended special operating rules for "Pivdenmash": law adopted17.12.25, 13:58 • 4506 views

Bill №11488-1 - Continuous service for reinstated employees after unlawful dismissal

According to the bill, it is planned to ensure full and proper restoration of the rights of an employee who was unlawfully dismissed, through:

  • inclusion of the period of unlawful dismissal in the employee's insurance record;
    • obligation of the employer to pay insurance contributions for this period;
      • ensuring pension and other social rights of the employee without losses due to unlawful dismissal.

        If next year you turn 60: Pension Fund clarified how much experience is needed for a pension12.12.25, 16:33 • 9522 views

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        SocietyEconomyPolitics
        Technology
        State budget
        Bank card
        Retirement age
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine