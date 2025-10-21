Rada supported raising taxes for banks to 50% for another year: details

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading the draft law (No. 14097) on the peculiarities of taxation of banks with corporate income tax in 2026, which once again increases taxes for banks, the VR reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

The document, as reported, stipulates that in 2026, banks will pay corporate income tax at an increased rate of 50%, without the possibility of reducing taxable profit by losses from previous years.

As Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a people's deputy from the financial committee, noted, this is "the third time that parliament has made a decision that they promised to do for only one year":

the tax is increased from 25% to 50%;

taxation will be from 2026 to the first quarter of 2027 inclusive;

the rate is charged once a quarter.

Pyshnyi on 50% taxation of banks: I hope it won't happen again

"And I remind you that this tax increase will finance populism and PR. This is 15-23 billion in 2026, and approximately 5 billion in 2027," the people's deputy pointed out.

At the same time, the VR calls the goal of the initiative to ensure "stable replenishment of the state budget" in the conditions of martial law and the growing needs of the security and defense sector. This approach, as expected, will allow balancing the budget and at the same time maintaining the predictability of tax policy.