Russian strike on Sumy: fire in the Regional State Administration building extinguished, photos

Specialists of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine extinguished a fire in the building of the Sumy Regional Military Administration after a Russian strike on September 7. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SES.

Details

The blast wave damaged the administrative building, causing a fire.

The press center of the SES published photos of the elimination of the strikes in the building.

The service also stated that 2 adults and 2 children were injured.

Recall

On Sunday, September 7, at about 1:30 p.m., Russian occupiers shelled Sumy. An enemy drone attacked the city center - Independence Square. The head of the RMA, Oleh Hryhorov, reported 4 wounded, including two children.