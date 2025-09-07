Russian strike on Sumy: fire in the Regional State Administration building extinguished, photos
Kyiv • UNN
The State Emergency Service extinguished the fire in the building of the Sumy Regional Military Administration after the Russian strike on September 7. As a result of the blast wave, 2 adults and 2 children were injured.
Specialists of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine extinguished a fire in the building of the Sumy Regional Military Administration after a Russian strike on September 7. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SES.
Details
The blast wave damaged the administrative building, causing a fire.
The press center of the SES published photos of the elimination of the strikes in the building.
The service also stated that 2 adults and 2 children were injured.
Recall
On Sunday, September 7, at about 1:30 p.m., Russian occupiers shelled Sumy. An enemy drone attacked the city center - Independence Square. The head of the RMA, Oleh Hryhorov, reported 4 wounded, including two children.