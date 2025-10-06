$41.230.05
Rubrics
Memorial plaque to Andriy Parubiy to be installed in Lviv: date and location known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

Tomorrow in Lviv, a memorial plaque in honor of Andriy Parubiy will be installed on the facade of building No. 48 on Akademika S. Yefremova Street, where he died. The opening ceremony will begin at 3:00 PM, and traffic on the street will be temporarily blocked.

Memorial plaque to Andriy Parubiy to be installed in Lviv: date and location known

Tomorrow in Lviv, a memorial plaque in honor of Andriy Parubiy will be installed on the facade of building No. 48 on Akademika S. Yefremova Street – exactly where he died. The Lviv City Council announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The opening ceremony will begin at 3:00 PM. The organizers urge Lviv residents to take into account that traffic on Akademika S. Yefremova Street will be temporarily blocked during the event.

For reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

That same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an employee of the State Protection Department from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan, the head of Maidan Self-Defense.

Recall

Last week, it was reported that a memorial plaque to Andriy Parubiy would be installed in Lviv. 

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

The police later stated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure had died.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had signed decrees on awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to four more citizens, including People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy.

Stepan Haftko

