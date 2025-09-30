$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
04:27 AM • 10531 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
04:06 AM • 15360 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 47369 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 95711 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 54197 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 54248 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM • 56943 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 30552 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 25839 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 17927 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
Exclusives
Ministry of Justice initiates seizure of assets of former Interior Minister Zakharchenko in favor of the state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The Ministry of Justice has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding the seizure of assets of former Interior Minister Vitaliy Zakharchenko. The state is requesting the seizure of six real estate properties, corporate rights, and funds in bank accounts.

Ministry of Justice initiates seizure of assets of former Interior Minister Zakharchenko in favor of the state

The Ministry of Justice has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to seize the assets of former Interior Minister Vitaliy Zakharchenko for the benefit of the state. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Justice, writes UNN.

On September 29, 2025, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to apply the sanction provided for in paragraph 1-1 of part one of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions" against the former Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Zakharchenko Vitaliy Yuriyovych

- the statement says.

The Ministry requests the seizure of six real estate objects (including two apartments in Kyiv), corporate rights, and funds in bank accounts for the benefit of the state.

Addition

In February 2014, after the Revolution of Dignity, Zakharchenko fled to the Russian Federation and began spreading Russian narratives. He publicly justified and recognized as legitimate Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, glorified individuals who carry out armed aggression against Ukraine, and supported the aggressor state's policy of denying the Ukrainian people's right to self-identification and self-determination.

Olga Rozgon

