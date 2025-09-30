Ministry of Justice initiates seizure of assets of former Interior Minister Zakharchenko in favor of the state

The Ministry of Justice has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to seize the assets of former Interior Minister Vitaliy Zakharchenko for the benefit of the state. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Justice, writes UNN.

On September 29, 2025, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to apply the sanction provided for in paragraph 1-1 of part one of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions" against the former Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Zakharchenko Vitaliy Yuriyovych - the statement says.

The Ministry requests the seizure of six real estate objects (including two apartments in Kyiv), corporate rights, and funds in bank accounts for the benefit of the state.

Addition

In February 2014, after the Revolution of Dignity, Zakharchenko fled to the Russian Federation and began spreading Russian narratives. He publicly justified and recognized as legitimate Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, glorified individuals who carry out armed aggression against Ukraine, and supported the aggressor state's policy of denying the Ukrainian people's right to self-identification and self-determination.

