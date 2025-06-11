Over 10 million hryvnias seized from propagandist Vyshinsky: HACC satisfies second claim of Ministry of Justice
Kyiv • UNN
The HACC has satisfied the second lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice regarding the recovery of Vyshynskyi's assets. More than UAH 10 million has been recovered to the state's revenue, the activity of which is aimed at supporting the aggression of the Russian Federation.
The High Anti-Corruption Court has satisfied the second lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine to recover the assets of pro-Russian propagandist Kirill Vyshinsky to the state revenue. This is reported by UNN referring to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.
Details
The Ministry of Justice stated that by the decision of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court, the funds of a sanctioned person in the amount of more than UAH 10 million were recovered to the state revenue.
The Ministry emphasized that Vyshinsky's activities are aimed at supporting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.
Since 2014, Vyshinsky has been actively engaged in propaganda activities in support of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. In 2018, the SBU declared him a suspect in treason, and in 2019 Vyshinsky was handed over to Russia as part of an exchange
The agency also reminded that the first decision of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court had already recovered the propagandist's assets in favor of the state:
By the previous decision of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court, Vyshinsky's assets were already recovered to the state revenue – real estate in Kyiv and Crimea, two cars and corporate rights in two companies
Additionally
The Ministry of Justice also provides data on Vyshinsky's past and present activities:
Kirill Vyshinsky is known for spreading pro-Russian propaganda and supporting the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. In 2014, he was awarded the state award "For the Return of Crimea" and the Order "For Services to the Fatherland", and later received Russian citizenship. Then he was appointed executive director of the agency "Russia Today" under the leadership of Dmitry Kiselev and included in the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights under the President of the Russian Federation. In March 2023, he spoke at a meeting of the UN Security Council, where he accused Ukraine of "Russophobia" and "oppression of the rights of Russian-speaking citizens"
The message also mentions that the decision of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of February 24, 2025, already provided for the recovery in favor of the state:
- two real estate objects (in Kyiv and in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea);
- two vehicles;
- 100% stake in Interselect LLC;
- 100% stake in Novostkom Expert LLC.
The application of sanctions in the form of recovery of assets to the state revenue in the context of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation is part of the state policy to protect national interests, security and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as to ensure justice and restore violated rights and freedoms of citizens
Reference
In 2018, Kirill Vyshinsky was exchanged for Ukrainian political prisoners, after which he returned to Russia and took the position of executive director of a propaganda agency. His figure has long been involved in criminal proceedings related to treason and information warfare against Ukraine.
