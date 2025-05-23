Ukraine handed over Medvedchuk's ally, ex-official of the Cabinet of Ministers, and traitor from the SBU to Russia

As part of the prisoner exchange, Ukraine handed over to Russia a group of collaborators, including an associate of Viktor Medvedchuk, "Putin's crony", as well as a former official of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and a former employee of the SBU. This is reported by UNN with reference to the "I want to go home" project.

Oleksandr Tarnashynskyi

The first on this list is Oleksandr Tarnashynskyi, a former associate of pro-Russian oligarch and politician Viktor Medvedchuk, better known as "Putin's crony." Medvedchuk and Tarnashynskyi were the creators of the "Ukrainian Choice" organization, which promoted Russian interests in Ukraine.

He was detained in 2022 by employees of the Security Service of Ukraine: he received suspicion of preparing to overthrow the constitutional order of Ukraine and cooperating with Russian special services. Tarnashynskyi was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment under Part 1 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power).

Vasyl Mekheda

He was an official of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Since 2006, he has been transferring documents to the Russians, including those marked "secret."

In 2007, he received special equipment for photographing documents from FSB representatives. In April 2022, he was detained by the SBU. In 2023, he was sentenced to 12 years on charges of treason.

Vitaliy Vasilyev

He worked in the analytical department of the Main Directorate of the SBU in the Luhansk region, and held the rank of lieutenant colonel. In 2020, he received a "passport of the LNR" and transferred information about employees of the Security Service of Ukraine to representatives of the "special services" of pro-Russian militants in Luhansk region.

He was detained and later sentenced to 5 years in prison for treason.

Let us remind you

As part of the prisoner exchange on May 23, 70 collaborators left Ukraine for Russia. At the same time, dozens of Ukrainian civilian hostages returned home from Russian captivity.