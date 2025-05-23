Ukraine handed over Medvedchuk's ally, ex-official of the Cabinet of Ministers, and traitor from the SBU to Russia

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 50953 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 54230 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 50092 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 65411 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 59801 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 50374 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 50127 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46472 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 163953 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 67231 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.8m/s
56%
747mm
Popular news

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

May 23, 12:05 PM • 103341 views

Mineral Resources Agreement: Ukraine and the USA launched the Reconstruction Fund

May 23, 01:54 PM • 9720 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 22331 views

Battles for Sumy and Kharkiv will begin: Zhorin pointed out the main dangers of Putin's "buffer zone"

03:13 PM • 11817 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 19487 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

02:43 PM • 50953 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 163953 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 259381 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 339359 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 327129 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Lionel Messi

Ruslan Kravchenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Mykhailo Podolyak

Yulia Sviridenko

Actual places

Kyiv

Odesa Oblast

Dnipro

Sumy Oblast

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

07:29 PM • 1912 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

06:15 PM • 4640 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

05:58 PM • 5680 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 19589 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 22430 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Telegram

TikTok

The Guardian

Mi-8

Ukraine handed over Medvedchuk's ally, ex-official of the Cabinet of Ministers, and traitor from the SBU to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

As part of the prisoner exchange, Ukraine handed over a group of collaborators to Russia, including Medvedchuk's ally, a former Cabinet official, and a former SBU employee. In exchange, dozens of Ukrainian hostages returned home.

Ukraine handed over Medvedchuk's ally, ex-official of the Cabinet of Ministers, and traitor from the SBU to Russia

As part of the prisoner exchange, Ukraine handed over to Russia a group of collaborators, including an associate of Viktor Medvedchuk, "Putin's crony", as well as a former official of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and a former employee of the SBU. This is reported by UNN with reference to the "I want to go home" project.

Oleksandr Tarnashynskyi

The first on this list is Oleksandr Tarnashynskyi, a former associate of pro-Russian oligarch and politician Viktor Medvedchuk, better known as "Putin's crony." Medvedchuk and Tarnashynskyi were the creators of the "Ukrainian Choice" organization, which promoted Russian interests in Ukraine.

He was detained in 2022 by employees of the Security Service of Ukraine: he received suspicion of preparing to overthrow the constitutional order of Ukraine and cooperating with Russian special services. Tarnashynskyi was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment under Part 1 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power).

Vasyl Mekheda

He was an official of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Since 2006, he has been transferring documents to the Russians, including those marked "secret."

In 2007, he received special equipment for photographing documents from FSB representatives. In April 2022, he was detained by the SBU. In 2023, he was sentenced to 12 years on charges of treason.

Vitaliy Vasilyev

He worked in the analytical department of the Main Directorate of the SBU in the Luhansk region, and held the rank of lieutenant colonel. In 2020, he received a "passport of the LNR" and transferred information about employees of the Security Service of Ukraine to representatives of the "special services" of pro-Russian militants in Luhansk region.

He was detained and later sentenced to 5 years in prison for treason.

Let us remind you

As part of the prisoner exchange on May 23, 70 collaborators left Ukraine for Russia. At the same time, dozens of Ukrainian civilian hostages returned home from Russian captivity.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$108,711.60
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,559.57