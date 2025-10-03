Lviv City Council to install memorial plaque to Andriy Parubiy

Next week in Lviv, a memorial plaque in honor of Andriy Parubiy will be installed on the facade of the building at 48 Academician S. Yefremov Street. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, writes UNN.

Details

A memorial plaque in honor of Andriy Parubiy will appear in Lviv.

Next week, a memorial plaque to Andriy Parubiy will be installed in Lviv on the facade of the building at 48 Academician S. Yefremov Street. – the city council's statement reads.

Reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an employee of the State Security Department from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan and the head of the Maidan Self-Defense.

Recall

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

Police later indicated that the shooting occurred around noon and that the political figure had died.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that today he signed decrees on awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to four more citizens, including People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy.