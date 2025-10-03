Lviv City Council to install memorial plaque to Andriy Parubiy

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
10:33 AM • 5424 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 17038 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 20634 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
08:00 AM • 16548 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 17683 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 15473 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
October 3, 06:14 AM • 14921 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 18006 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30827 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52531 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.9m/s
60%
755mm
Popular news
Russia likely resumed secret arms deliveries from North KoreaPhotoOctober 3, 03:06 AM • 8206 views
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coastPhotoOctober 3, 03:34 AM • 20809 views
Poltava region suffered a massive Russian attack overnight: energy facilities damagedOctober 3, 05:27 AM • 6594 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 30508 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 12868 views
Publications
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 17021 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 20622 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 30695 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 45570 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 53410 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Olena Sosedka
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poltava Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 13016 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 25222 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 68340 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 76020 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 56596 views
Actual
Forbes
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander

Lviv City Council to install memorial plaque to Andriy Parubiy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

Next week, a memorial plaque in honor of Andriy Parubiy will be installed on the facade of the building at 48 Akademika S. Yefremova Street in Lviv. This was reported by the Lviv City Council.

Lviv City Council to install memorial plaque to Andriy Parubiy

Next week in Lviv, a memorial plaque in honor of Andriy Parubiy will be installed on the facade of the building at 48 Academician S. Yefremov Street. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, writes UNN.

Details

A memorial plaque in honor of Andriy Parubiy will appear in Lviv. 

Next week, a memorial plaque to Andriy Parubiy will be installed in Lviv on the facade of the building at 48 Academician S. Yefremov Street. 

– the city council's statement reads.

Reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an employee of the State Security Department from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan and the head of the Maidan Self-Defense.

Recall

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

Police later indicated that the shooting occurred around noon and that the political figure had died.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that today he signed decrees on awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to four more citizens, including People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy.

Stepan Haftko

Society
Andriy Parubiy
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
Rallies in Ukraine
Volodymyr Groysman
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Lviv