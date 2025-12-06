Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditions

Today, December 6, all Ukrainians celebrate the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was on this day in 1991 that the law on the Armed Forces of Ukraine was adopted. UNN tells about the formation and development of the Armed Forces and the traditions of honoring them.

When is the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Ukraine and why was this date chosen?

In October 1993, "in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine "On the Defense of Ukraine", the Verkhovna Rada resolved: to establish a holiday in Ukraine - the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is to be celebrated annually on December 6 - the day of the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada in 1991 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

History of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: formation and development

In the modern sense, the Ukrainian army began to form during the liberation struggles for Independence in the 1920s. The Central Rada in 1917 began the process of creating the Ukrainian army. The process continued during the Hetmanate of Skoropadsky and during the Directory. Simultaneously, in the Western Ukrainian People's Republic, the Ukrainian Galician Army was being formed.

Officers of the II Corps of the Ukrainian Galician Army, 1919.

However, such a geopolitical situation developed that it was not possible to win the struggle for Independence.

The next attempt to create a real Ukrainian army falls on the times of the Second World War. UPA units fought against the Nazi and Soviet armies for many years.

The UPA hundred "Lions", which guarded the 1st Great Assembly of the Ukrainian Liberation Council. Weapons, uniforms and a German shepherd are trophies.

At the time of the declaration of Independence, about one million Soviet army servicemen were on the territory of Ukraine.

14 motorized rifle, 4 tank, 3 artillery divisions and 8 artillery brigades (9,293 tanks and 11,346 combat vehicles), 4 special forces brigades, 9 air defense brigades, 7 combat helicopter regiments, three air armies (about 1,500 combat aircraft) and a separate air defense army. Sevastopol was the main base of the Black Sea Fleet of the USSR. Strategic nuclear forces deployed on the territory of Ukraine had 176 intercontinental ballistic missiles carrying a total of 1,272 nuclear warheads, as well as about 2,500 units of tactical nuclear weapons.

Ukraine practically simultaneously renounced nuclear weapons and agreed to receive less than 1/5 of the fleet's ships.

Due to the chronic lack of funds, the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was constantly decreasing, and old equipment was destroyed as part of disarmament. New types of weapons were practically not produced.

The revival of the Ukrainian army began in 2014, when Russia occupied Crimea and began hybrid aggression in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Spring 2014, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the ATO zone on the 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

Symbol of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: meaning and modern role of symbolism

The emblem and the Armed Forces of Ukraine incorporate symbols of historical heritage and military might.

The most important among them are the Trident, as a sign of the Princely State of Volodymyr the Great, and the Cossack cross, which was depicted on the seal of the Zaporozhian Host, Cossack flags and coats of arms.

The emblem of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is based on a crimson equilateral cross. In the middle there is a blue medallion with a Trident.

Emblem of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Ukraine: traditions of honoring and modern changes

The celebration of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has always had an official character, but in recent years it has acquired a much broader and more humane meaning. Now this day is celebrated not only at the state level, but also in communities, families, educational institutions and online communities. The main goal is to thank the military, support them morally and remind society of the importance of unity.

In many cities, solemn ceremonies, laying of flowers, exhibitions, concerts and charitable events aimed at supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine are held. Schools and universities hold thematic lessons and meetings with military personnel, which helps the younger generation better understand the role of the army.

Alley of Heroes in Kyiv on Maidan Nezalezhnosti.

