Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditions

Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 13703 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 24984 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 22683 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 43248 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 32580 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 33738 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 44841 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 50454 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 42926 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

What does it even mean to give away one's land? Syrskyi on Ukraine's rejection of territories as part of a peace plan
Alchevsk Iron and Steel Works likely attacked by drones: video appeared on social media
Evacuation train brought families from Dnipropetrovsk region to Mukachevo: details
Kadyrov promises "harsh response" to Ukraine after drone attack on Grozny
Missile threat across Ukraine: MiG-31K take-off recorded, explosions in several cities
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 77512 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Olena Zelenska
Ukraine
United States
Belgium
Israel
France
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
Technology
Cruise missile
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Today, Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day, established on December 6, 1991. This day is a reminder of the path of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from liberation struggles to a modern army.

Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditions

Today, December 6, all Ukrainians celebrate the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was on this day in 1991 that the law on the Armed Forces of Ukraine was adopted. UNN tells about the formation and development of the Armed Forces and the traditions of honoring them.

When is the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Ukraine and why was this date chosen?

In October 1993, "in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine "On the Defense of Ukraine", the Verkhovna Rada resolved: to establish a holiday in Ukraine - the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is to be celebrated annually on December 6 - the day of the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada in 1991 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

History of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: formation and development

In the modern sense, the Ukrainian army began to form during the liberation struggles for Independence in the 1920s. The Central Rada in 1917 began the process of creating the Ukrainian army. The process continued during the Hetmanate of Skoropadsky and during the Directory. Simultaneously, in the Western Ukrainian People's Republic, the Ukrainian Galician Army was being formed.

Officers of the II Corps of the Ukrainian Galician Army, 1919.

However, such a geopolitical situation developed that it was not possible to win the struggle for Independence.

The next attempt to create a real Ukrainian army falls on the times of the Second World War. UPA units fought against the Nazi and Soviet armies for many years.

The UPA hundred "Lions", which guarded the 1st Great Assembly of the Ukrainian Liberation Council. Weapons, uniforms and a German shepherd are trophies.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi

At the time of the declaration of Independence, about one million Soviet army servicemen were on the territory of Ukraine.

14 motorized rifle, 4 tank, 3 artillery divisions and 8 artillery brigades (9,293 tanks and 11,346 combat vehicles), 4 special forces brigades, 9 air defense brigades, 7 combat helicopter regiments, three air armies (about 1,500 combat aircraft) and a separate air defense army. Sevastopol was the main base of the Black Sea Fleet of the USSR. Strategic nuclear forces deployed on the territory of Ukraine had 176 intercontinental ballistic missiles carrying a total of 1,272 nuclear warheads, as well as about 2,500 units of tactical nuclear weapons.

Ukraine practically simultaneously renounced nuclear weapons and agreed to receive less than 1/5 of the fleet's ships.

Due to the chronic lack of funds, the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was constantly decreasing, and old equipment was destroyed as part of disarmament. New types of weapons were practically not produced.

The revival of the Ukrainian army began in 2014, when Russia occupied Crimea and began hybrid aggression in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Spring 2014, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the ATO zone on the 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in Vovchansk

Symbol of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: meaning and modern role of symbolism

The emblem and the Armed Forces of Ukraine incorporate symbols of historical heritage and military might.

The most important among them are the Trident, as a sign of the Princely State of Volodymyr the Great, and the Cossack cross, which was depicted on the seal of the Zaporozhian Host, Cossack flags and coats of arms.

The emblem of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is based on a crimson equilateral cross. In the middle there is a blue medallion with a Trident.

Emblem of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Chaika" and "Mukhoibka" against UAVs: electronic simulators for training in shooting down aerial targets approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Ukraine: traditions of honoring and modern changes

The celebration of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has always had an official character, but in recent years it has acquired a much broader and more humane meaning. Now this day is celebrated not only at the state level, but also in communities, families, educational institutions and online communities. The main goal is to thank the military, support them morally and remind society of the importance of unity.

In many cities, solemn ceremonies, laying of flowers, exhibitions, concerts and charitable events aimed at supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine are held. Schools and universities hold thematic lessons and meetings with military personnel, which helps the younger generation better understand the role of the army.

Alley of Heroes in Kyiv on Maidan Nezalezhnosti.

Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

