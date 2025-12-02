$42.270.07
December 1, 05:14 PM
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the widespread use of drones has significantly expanded the "kill zone" at the front. According to him, ground robotic systems are becoming a key element of future warfare.

Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi

The widespread use of drones has significantly expanded the so-called "kill zone" at the front, so ground robotic systems are becoming a key element of future warfare. This was stated on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, due to the widespread use of UAVs, the kill zone is increasing, and the evacuation of the wounded is becoming increasingly difficult.

The enemy, in violation of international humanitarian law, mercilessly and insidiously strikes at medevacs and stabilization points. Therefore, our medical units of combat units go underground, and wounded soldiers are evacuated from the front line by ground robotic systems.

- Syrskyi said.

He emphasized that there is a great future for ground robotic systems.

"We are developing this direction, introducing new models. We are applying advanced solutions and approaches to evacuating the wounded using drones of all types. ... We are looking for ways to overcome the shortage of evacuation 'armor', other transport and equipment for medical units," the commander-in-chief summarized.

Recall

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa stated that each combat brigade should receive a predictable number of recruits. This will allow soldiers to know their unit, commander, and team from day one, as well as plan training and rotations.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi