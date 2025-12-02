Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi

The widespread use of drones has significantly expanded the so-called "kill zone" at the front, so ground robotic systems are becoming a key element of future warfare. This was stated on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, due to the widespread use of UAVs, the kill zone is increasing, and the evacuation of the wounded is becoming increasingly difficult.

The enemy, in violation of international humanitarian law, mercilessly and insidiously strikes at medevacs and stabilization points. Therefore, our medical units of combat units go underground, and wounded soldiers are evacuated from the front line by ground robotic systems. - Syrskyi said.

He emphasized that there is a great future for ground robotic systems.

"We are developing this direction, introducing new models. We are applying advanced solutions and approaches to evacuating the wounded using drones of all types. ... We are looking for ways to overcome the shortage of evacuation 'armor', other transport and equipment for medical units," the commander-in-chief summarized.

Recall

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa stated that each combat brigade should receive a predictable number of recruits. This will allow soldiers to know their unit, commander, and team from day one, as well as plan training and rotations.

Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense