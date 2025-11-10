Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

Russia has deployed 150,000 soldiers to the Pokrovsk area and is seeking to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defenses to establish control over the entire Donetsk region. Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi told the New York Post about this, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, despite the Kremlin forces using every trick to try to break through Ukrainian defenses, Kyiv is firmly holding on to the strategically important city.

The situation at the front is really tense, the enemy is conducting a strategic offensive operation. They have gathered most of their forces, creating an advantage in an attempt to break through our line of defense, ... to capture this area - said the commander-in-chief.

At the same time, he emphasized that after the September counterattack, which cost the occupiers about 13,000 casualties and allowed Ukrainian troops to clear more than 165 square miles, the opposite is happening.

"They continue to show this territory on their maps as if it is under their control. This perception – that the enemy has captured almost everything and is about to finish it – is not true," Syrskyi assured.

Recall

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Pokrovsk has now turned into a continuous fortified area. According to him, there are several places where the Russians have slipped through engineering barriers, "but the command knows where these places are, and that is why the situation is under control."

