In Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, the fighting is very heavy, but there is no encirclement, which the Russians announced earlier. This was written on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

In Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, the fighting is very heavy, but there is no encirclement, which the Russians announced earlier. Kiriyenko's idea of inviting foreign journalists failed. The defense forces are engaged in very difficult battles with an extremely numerous enemy. - Kovalenko reported.

According to him, in Kupyansk, the Defense Forces are destroying Russian groups in the city, work against the enemy continues in the Lyman direction, and defense is also ongoing in Zaporizhzhia.

The front is extremely difficult now. Informationally, the Russians previously tried to spread news about their "successes" to the West, but time passes and these things are not confirmed in any way, which is also a separate episode of their informational defeats. - Kovalenko summarized.

