Syrskyi: Pokrovsk has turned into a fortified area, but there is no reason for panic

Pokrovsk has now turned into a continuous fortified area. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi told journalist Alla Mazur about this in a comment, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there are several places where the Russians broke through the engineering barriers, "but the command knows where these places are, and that is why the situation is under control."

Of course, there is also a plan "B" and a plan "C" for all scenarios. But the intensity of enemy attacks has indeed decreased. This does not mean that they want to take Pokrovsk less. Now the Russians have gathered 50,000 bayonets there, but they know that since October, ours have laid down a similar number - 30,000 Muscovites. - the journalist quotes the commander-in-chief.

He clarified that the 425th assault regiment, which "operates very effectively," was brought into Pokrovsk.

"The situation near Pokrovsk is assessed three times a day. Logistics routes have been restored and reoriented, the weather helped. And now there are all the forces and means to firmly say - there are no grounds for panic," Syrskyi summarized.

Recall

In Pokrovsk, search and strike operations continue to detect and destroy Russians. Assault groups are clearing house by house of the occupiers. The enemy is also trying to attack in the Mirnohrad area.

314 Russian servicemen are in Pokrovsk - Zelenskyy