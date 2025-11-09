Syrskyi: Pokrovsk has turned into a fortified area, but there is no reason for panic

ukenru
November 9, 12:22 PM • 29158 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 55243 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
November 9, 08:34 AM • 56843 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
November 9, 08:00 AM • 81085 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 8, 05:24 PM • 62848 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 61824 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 54281 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 51730 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 70818 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
November 8, 08:00 AM • 145209 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine plans to abolish KVEDs from 2027November 9, 12:33 PM • 29066 views
Lavrov is ready to meet with the US Secretary of State, but put forward demands to RubioNovember 9, 12:53 PM • 14608 views
Support for Ukraine in Poland fell to 48%, cases of discrimination are on the riseNovember 9, 02:09 PM • 8436 views
There will be no return to relations with Ukraine where everything was decided by a “call to Warsaw” - Chancellery of the President of PolandNovember 9, 03:14 PM • 28278 views
Kyiv faced 70% power outages on November 9Photo04:21 PM • 7672 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 9, 08:00 AM • 81085 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 8, 08:00 AM • 145209 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
November 7, 03:32 PM • 175253 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
November 7, 02:58 PM • 125258 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 01:59 PM • 102479 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 31417 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 70003 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 137524 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 73890 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 82189 views
Syrskyi: Pokrovsk has turned into a fortified area, but there is no reason for panic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Pokrovsk has become a continuous fortified area, where the situation is under control, despite Russian attempts to break through. He noted that the intensity of enemy attacks has decreased, and logistical routes have been restored.

Pokrovsk has now turned into a continuous fortified area. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi told journalist Alla Mazur about this in a comment, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there are several places where the Russians broke through the engineering barriers, "but the command knows where these places are, and that is why the situation is under control."

Of course, there is also a plan "B" and a plan "C" for all scenarios. But the intensity of enemy attacks has indeed decreased. This does not mean that they want to take Pokrovsk less. Now the Russians have gathered 50,000 bayonets there, but they know that since October, ours have laid down a similar number - 30,000 Muscovites.

- the journalist quotes the commander-in-chief.

He clarified that the 425th assault regiment, which "operates very effectively," was brought into Pokrovsk.

"The situation near Pokrovsk is assessed three times a day. Logistics routes have been restored and reoriented, the weather helped. And now there are all the forces and means to firmly say - there are no grounds for panic," Syrskyi summarized.

In Pokrovsk, search and strike operations continue to detect and destroy Russians. Assault groups are clearing house by house of the occupiers. The enemy is also trying to attack in the Mirnohrad area.

314 Russian servicemen are in Pokrovsk - Zelenskyy07.11.25, 16:57 • 2561 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi