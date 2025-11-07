314 Russian servicemen are in Pokrovsk - Zelenskyy

ukenru
03:49 PM • 1150 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 5022 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 9190 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 13085 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
11:23 AM • 15767 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 35717 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 34321 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 37476 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 29035 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 30179 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 24659 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 21148 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 28228 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 16507 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian11:56 AM • 12223 views
Publications
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 4972 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 9160 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 13074 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 9760 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 35707 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means11:01 AM • 9508 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 16636 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 28368 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 21279 views
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 24784 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MiG-31
Heating
Mi-8

314 Russian servicemen are in Pokrovsk - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 758 views

President Zelenskyy reported 220 assaults on Pokrovsk in three days, with 314 Russian servicemen inside the city. The enemy reduced activity, reorienting the strike to Myrnohrad.

314 Russian servicemen are in Pokrovsk - Zelenskyy

Over the past three days, there have been 220 assaults on Pokrovsk by Russian invaders. In particular, 314 Russian servicemen are within the city itself, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

In three days, there were 220 assaults on Pokrovsk. Inside the city, in Pokrovsk itself, according to military data, there are 314 "Russkies"

- Zelenskyy said.

The President added that the Russian grouping near the city is very large, but did not provide details.

Addition

Military personnel from the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Troops reported that the Defense Forces continue search and strike operations to detect and destroy Russians in Pokrovsk. The enemy has reduced activity, is trying to establish logistics, and has changed the vector of attack to Myrnohrad.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that its units are systematically inflicting losses on Russian troops in Pokrovsk and around the city. Over a year of defending this direction, special forces of the "Alpha" unit eliminated about 9,500 occupiers.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine