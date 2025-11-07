314 Russian servicemen are in Pokrovsk - Zelenskyy

Over the past three days, there have been 220 assaults on Pokrovsk by Russian invaders. In particular, 314 Russian servicemen are within the city itself, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

In three days, there were 220 assaults on Pokrovsk. Inside the city, in Pokrovsk itself, according to military data, there are 314 "Russkies" - Zelenskyy said.

The President added that the Russian grouping near the city is very large, but did not provide details.

Addition

Military personnel from the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Troops reported that the Defense Forces continue search and strike operations to detect and destroy Russians in Pokrovsk. The enemy has reduced activity, is trying to establish logistics, and has changed the vector of attack to Myrnohrad.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that its units are systematically inflicting losses on Russian troops in Pokrovsk and around the city. Over a year of defending this direction, special forces of the "Alpha" unit eliminated about 9,500 occupiers.