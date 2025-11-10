In Pokrovsk, the most intense battles are in the industrial zone; the enemy has increased assaults in the agglomeration by almost 20% - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

Russian troops increased the number of assaults in the Pokrovsk agglomeration by almost 20% over the past week, the most intense battles in Pokrovsk are in the industrial zone, the defensive operation of Myrnohrad continues: logistics are provided, the situation in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad as of 13:00 on November 10 was reported by the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces holds the defense line. Over the past week, Ukrainian servicemen eliminated 236 Russians, and another 136 were wounded. Our soldiers also hit 1 tank, 3 armored combat vehicles, and 23 units of automotive and motor vehicles," the report says.

The enemy continues to increase the number of assaults on Ukrainian positions in the Pokrovsk agglomeration. Last week, the Russians attacked our units 132 times. This is almost 20% more than the previous week. - reported the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces.

As noted in the report, "Ukrainian servicemen stop Russian attempts to gain a foothold in the high-rise buildings of Pokrovsk, which the enemy wants to use as dominant heights." This counteraction, according to the report, allows other units of the Defense Forces to carry out tasks to clear the enemy in the city.

"The liquidation of Russians in the northern part of Pokrovsk continues. The most intense battles are currently in the industrial zone. The enemy's infiltration routes to this area are under the control of our military. Therefore, the enemy has limited opportunities to replenish losses," the report said.

At the same time, as indicated, the enemy is trying to concentrate efforts in other areas of the city and on the western outskirts for further advance towards Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk. "Ukrainian servicemen are holding back the enemy, in particular, thanks to a multi-lane defense system. Logistics in Hryshyne allow for the fulfillment of assigned tasks," the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces noted.

"The defensive operation of Myrnohrad continues. Logistics are provided, and replenishment of food and ammunition supplies is carried out on time. The enemy is trying to attack Myrnohrad from the southeast. The Defense Forces manage to eliminate the enemy on the approaches to the city, preventing the enemy from infiltrating the city," the paratroopers said.