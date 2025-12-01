Soldiers of the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade of the 16th army corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized Russian invaders who tried to raise their flag over a building in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. The military published the corresponding video on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that heavy fighting continues in the destroyed Vovchansk, while soldiers of the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade control the situation, hold their positions and give a worthy rebuff to the enemy, destroying their manpower and equipment.

Once again, they wanted to pass off wishful thinking as reality – a couple of Russians made a suicidal attempt to raise the tricolor over a building in the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. This ended traditionally – units of the 16th army corps quickly neutralized the invaders - the video caption says.

Recall

Fighters of the 7th corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" showed effective work on the destruction of Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The video demonstrates the interaction of units in the area of responsibility of the 7th corps.

