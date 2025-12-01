Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in Vovchansk

$42.190.00
November 30, 06:02 PM • 21117 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 27886 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 28992 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 31177 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 31603 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 33528 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 40979 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 32650 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 27875 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 24301 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Popular news
Agreement between Ukraine and Russia will ensure stability for 50-70 years - Turkish Foreign Minister FidanNovember 30, 05:07 PM • 6442 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations: Kyslytsya called it "exciting and constructive"November 30, 05:21 PM • 9388 views
In Ukraine, power outages and restrictions will be in effect on December 1: schedules publishedNovember 30, 05:47 PM • 8134 views
Ukraine tests new weapons to counter Russian KABs - General StaffNovember 30, 07:15 PM • 5652 views
"Repelling Russian aggression": Ukraine responded to Kazakhstan's concerns about the Caspian Pipeline ConsortiumNovember 30, 07:41 PM • 4504 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 48852 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 91246 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 73810 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 81900 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 79962 views
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 48852 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 46288 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 62920 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 82074 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 113433 views
Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in Vovchansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Soldiers of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized Russian invaders who tried to raise their flag over a building in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. Heavy fighting continues in the ruined city, but Ukrainian soldiers control the situation and repel the enemy.

Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in Vovchansk

Soldiers of the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade of the 16th army corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized Russian invaders who tried to raise their flag over a building in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. The military published the corresponding video on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that heavy fighting continues in the destroyed Vovchansk, while soldiers of the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade control the situation, hold their positions and give a worthy rebuff to the enemy, destroying their manpower and equipment.

Once again, they wanted to pass off wishful thinking as reality – a couple of Russians made a suicidal attempt to raise the tricolor over a building in the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. This ended traditionally – units of the 16th army corps quickly neutralized the invaders

- the video caption says.

Recall

Fighters of the 7th corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" showed effective work on the destruction of Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The video demonstrates the interaction of units in the area of responsibility of the 7th corps.

Minus three Russian air defense systems in three days: Commander of SBS "Madyar" showed new video28.11.25, 15:49 • 3740 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Kharkiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine