Kyiv metro's "red" line movement restricted: stations named

In Kyiv, traffic on the "red" metro line is restricted - trains run from "Akademmistechko" station to "Teatralna" station, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Train traffic on the "red" metro line runs from "Akademmistechko" station to "Teatralna" station. "Arsenalna" and "Khreshchatyk" stations operate only as shelters. - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

People were urged to stay in shelters during air raids.

An air raid alert has been declared in the capital due to the threat of enemy UAVs, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

