74-year-old woman dies in hospital: death toll from September 7 Kyiv attack rises

A 74-year-old woman who was injured in the enemy attack on Kyiv on September 7 died in the intensive care unit of one of the capital's hospitals. The number of victims of the enemy strike has increased to five. This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, as reported by UNN.

As Klitschko noted, on September 7, a young woman and her small child died in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital. The next day, the body of another victim, a man, was pulled from under the rubble.

A week ago, a young woman who was injured in the missile attack died in the hospital. At that time, she was pregnant. Doctors fought for her life for two weeks. Medics saved the baby by performing a caesarean section on the mother. But the woman could not be saved… - added the mayor.

Klitschko emphasized that there were five victims of the September 7 attack. In particular, three women and a small child.

