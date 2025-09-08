$41.220.13
Financial Times

Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

For the strike on the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Russian occupiers used an "Iskander" cruise missile, not a "Shahed" UAV, as previously reported.

Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"

The building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was hit on September 7 not by a Shahed-type drone, but by a 9M727 cruise missile of the Iskander operational-tactical complex. This was reported by UNN with reference to Defense Express.

Details

The publication states that the warhead of the missile did not explode after hitting the Cabinet of Ministers. But the fire that broke out on the upper floors of the building was caused by the ignition of fuel from the missile's tanks.

It is also noted that this missile actively uses Western microelectronic components from the civilian market - they are produced in China. The mass of the missile's warhead is about 450 kg: in case of normal operation, the consequences of the strike would be much greater.

Recall

UNN wrote that Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed damage to the Ukrainian government building as a result of the night attack. She called on partners to strengthen sanctions against Russian oil and gas and provide Ukraine with more weapons.

Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov sharply criticized those who rejoice at the hit on the Cabinet of Ministers building. He called such commentators "idiots or scoundrels" and wished Yulia Svyrydenko and the government members endurance.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Yulia Svyrydenko
9K720 Iskander
China
Ukraine