MELOVIN proposed: the artist said “yes”

Singer MELOVIN (real name Kostiantyn Bocharov) announced his engagement to a paramedic of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The artist reported this on Instagram, showing a photo, reports UNN.

Details

On Maidan, where Ukraine fought for freedom, I chose mine. Love does not ask for permission. I said "yes". LGBT people are not an ideology, not an organization. They are our friends, our relatives, our defenders, our Ukrainians. The same ones who are next to us in battle, in volunteering, in life - wrote the singer.

The singer's significant other is Petro Zlotia. In his Instagram profile, he states that he is an instructor and paramedic of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

How long the couple has been together is unknown. Petro gave the singer a ring and a large bouquet of red roses.

