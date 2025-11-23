MELOVIN proposed: the artist said “yes”

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 12105 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 35286 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 61495 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 02:45 PM • 47108 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 01:41 PM • 29436 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 27049 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 22257 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 23415 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 28502 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 44015 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.2m/s
95%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"It's not just about Ukraine's security": NB8 countries declare unwavering support for Kyiv amid Russian aggressionNovember 23, 03:14 AM • 10474 views
Enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia: two dead and eight woundedVideoNovember 23, 05:10 AM • 12804 views
Shaturskaya GRES is on fire in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation: first details and footageVideo05:53 AM • 40414 views
US against European presence at talks with Ukraine in Switzerland - media08:44 AM • 7370 views
Former Minister of Energy of Ukraine was attempted to be kidnapped in Cyprus09:07 AM • 10343 views
Publications
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 12105 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 88089 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 65353 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 70855 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 77519 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 22892 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 32335 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 35109 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 88089 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 54248 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Fox News
The Washington Post
Shahed-136

MELOVIN proposed: the artist said “yes”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

Singer MELOVIN, Kostiantyn Bocharov, announced his engagement to paramedic of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Petro Zlotia, showing a photo on Instagram. The engagement took place on Maidan, where Petro presented the singer with a ring and a bouquet of red roses.

MELOVIN proposed: the artist said “yes”

Singer MELOVIN (real name Kostiantyn Bocharov) announced his engagement to a paramedic of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The artist reported this on Instagram, showing a photo, reports UNN.

Details

On Maidan, where Ukraine fought for freedom, I chose mine. Love does not ask for permission. I said "yes". LGBT people are not an ideology, not an organization. They are our friends, our relatives, our defenders, our Ukrainians. The same ones who are next to us in battle, in volunteering, in life 

- wrote the singer.

The singer's significant other is Petro Zlotia. In his Instagram profile, he states that he is an instructor and paramedic of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

How long the couple has been together is unknown. Petro gave the singer a ring and a large bouquet of red roses.

Recall

29-year-old Stella Banderas, daughter of famous Hollywood actors Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, married her beloved, financier Alex Grushinsky. The festive ceremony took place in the historic 12th-century monastery Abadía Retuerta LeDomaine in Valladolid.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCulture
Musician
Social network
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Marriage
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine