In Kyiv, on Maidan, protests are taking place against stricter punishments for military personnel - social media

In Kyiv, activists gathered in the evening on Maidan Nezalezhnosti to protest against increased penalties for military personnel. The protesters also demand the adoption of a law on a military ombudsman, UNN reports.

Protesters are gathering in the center of the capital – against the scandalous bill that provides for an unconditional imprisonment for military personnel for a term of 5 to 10 years - Telegram channels report.

It is also reported that the protesters demand the adoption of a law on a military ombudsman and the abolition of the norms of Law No. 8271 of 2022 on the punishment of defenders.

Recall

Deputies propose to amend the Criminal Code and abolish the possibility of imposing milder penalties for disobedience on military personnel. Bill No. 13452 provides only for punishment in the form of 5 to 10 years in prison.