Russian drone attack on Sumy: casualties and destruction
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers shelled Sumy, an enemy drone attacked the city center. Four people were injured, and the building of the Sumy Regional Administration was damaged.
On Sunday, September 7, at about 1:30 p.m., Russian occupiers shelled Sumy: an enemy drone attacked the city center – Independence Square. There are casualties, UNN reports, citing the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.
Details
Initially, it was reported that a 60-year-old woman who was near the impact site was injured. She was taken to the hospital. Later, it became known that the number of injured had increased to four.
A 13-year-old boy was injured, and his 6-year-old brother experienced a stress reaction after the explosion. A 30-year-old man also sought medical attention, Hryhorov reported.
He added that the building of the Sumy Regional Administration was damaged.
Recall
Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 747 "Shaheds" and 4 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles during the massive attack on September 7. At the same time, hits were recorded at 37 locations and debris fell at 8 locations.