September 7, 06:34 AM
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 19482 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 41616 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 58538 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 86137 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 73367 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 50527 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 54642 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 72294 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 36831 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian drone attack on Sumy: casualties and destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Russian occupiers shelled Sumy, an enemy drone attacked the city center. Four people were injured, and the building of the Sumy Regional Administration was damaged.

Russian drone attack on Sumy: casualties and destruction

On Sunday, September 7, at about 1:30 p.m., Russian occupiers shelled Sumy: an enemy drone attacked the city center – Independence Square. There are casualties, UNN reports, citing the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

Details

Initially, it was reported that a 60-year-old woman who was near the impact site was injured. She was taken to the hospital. Later, it became known that the number of injured had increased to four.

A 13-year-old boy was injured, and his 6-year-old brother experienced a stress reaction after the explosion. A 30-year-old man also sought medical attention, Hryhorov reported.

He added that the building of the Sumy Regional Administration was damaged.

Recall

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 747 "Shaheds" and 4 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles during the massive attack on September 7. At the same time, hits were recorded at 37 locations and debris fell at 8 locations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Sumy