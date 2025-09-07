Russian drone attack on Sumy: casualties and destruction

On Sunday, September 7, at about 1:30 p.m., Russian occupiers shelled Sumy: an enemy drone attacked the city center – Independence Square. There are casualties, UNN reports, citing the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

Details

Initially, it was reported that a 60-year-old woman who was near the impact site was injured. She was taken to the hospital. Later, it became known that the number of injured had increased to four.

A 13-year-old boy was injured, and his 6-year-old brother experienced a stress reaction after the explosion. A 30-year-old man also sought medical attention, Hryhorov reported.

He added that the building of the Sumy Regional Administration was damaged.

Recall

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 747 "Shaheds" and 4 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles during the massive attack on September 7. At the same time, hits were recorded at 37 locations and debris fell at 8 locations.