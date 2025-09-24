SBI completed the investigation against the ex-deputy commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation and four ex-Berkut members

The State Bureau of Investigation continues to document crimes against Ukraine since 2014. Pre-trial investigations have now been completed regarding the former deputy commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and four former employees of the Sevastopol "Berkut" special police unit, who are accused of cruel treatment of prisoners of war, high treason, and attempts to change the state border of Ukraine. This was reported by the SBI, writes UNN.

Details

In February-March 2014, the suspects, under the leadership of the deputy commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, actively assisted the Russian occupation authorities in Crimea: they organized checkpoints, blocked roads from mainland Ukraine to the peninsula, and prevented the entry of international observers, journalists, and representatives of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies. – reported the SBI.

The State Bureau established that the suspects detained Ukrainian military personnel, Maidan activists, and volunteers, subjecting them to physical and psychological violence. Victims were beaten, threatened with execution, shots were fired near their heads, and they were inflicted with bodily injuries using cold weapons. Those detained were held in a so-called "guardhouse" in Sevastopol. To date, 13 victims are known, but work to identify other victims and establish all those involved is ongoing.

Crimean Prosecutor's Office exposed over 50 individuals who assisted the occupiers during the annexation of the peninsula - OGP

The defendants are charged under Part 2 of Article 262 (seizure of weapons), Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason), Part 3 of Article 110 (actions aimed at changing the borders of the territory of Ukraine), Part 1 of Article 438 (cruel treatment of prisoners of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment up to life imprisonment.

The SBI emphasizes: the investigation of crimes against Ukraine has been ongoing since the first days of Russian aggression.

Adjusted Russian strikes on southern Ukraine: FSB agent medic detained in Kherson