Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 9840 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 12361 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 20880 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 15402 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 26753 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 17148 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 17775 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 14850 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 27302 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
Publications
Exclusives
SBI completed the investigation against the ex-deputy commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation and four ex-Berkut members

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The SBI has completed the investigation against the former deputy commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation and four former employees of the Sevastopol "Berkut". They are accused of cruel treatment of prisoners of war, high treason, and attempts to change the state border of Ukraine.

The State Bureau of Investigation continues to document crimes against Ukraine since 2014. Pre-trial investigations have now been completed regarding the former deputy commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and four former employees of the Sevastopol "Berkut" special police unit, who are accused of cruel treatment of prisoners of war, high treason, and attempts to change the state border of Ukraine. This was reported by the SBI, writes UNN.

Details

In February-March 2014, the suspects, under the leadership of the deputy commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, actively assisted the Russian occupation authorities in Crimea: they organized checkpoints, blocked roads from mainland Ukraine to the peninsula, and prevented the entry of international observers, journalists, and representatives of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

– reported the SBI.

The State Bureau established that the suspects detained Ukrainian military personnel, Maidan activists, and volunteers, subjecting them to physical and psychological violence. Victims were beaten, threatened with execution, shots were fired near their heads, and they were inflicted with bodily injuries using cold weapons. Those detained were held in a so-called "guardhouse" in Sevastopol. To date, 13 victims are known, but work to identify other victims and establish all those involved is ongoing.

Crimean Prosecutor's Office exposed over 50 individuals who assisted the occupiers during the annexation of the peninsula - OGP16.09.25, 13:35 • 3033 views

The defendants are charged under Part 2 of Article 262 (seizure of weapons), Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason), Part 3 of Article 110 (actions aimed at changing the borders of the territory of Ukraine), Part 1 of Article 438 (cruel treatment of prisoners of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment up to life imprisonment.

The SBI emphasizes: the investigation of crimes against Ukraine has been ongoing since the first days of Russian aggression.

Adjusted Russian strikes on southern Ukraine: FSB agent medic detained in Kherson24.09.25, 10:08 • 2306 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
State Border of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine
Kherson