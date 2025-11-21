Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist

This weekend, Ukraine is expected to experience challenging weather conditions in some areas with snow, wet snow, and ice due to the arrival of a cyclone and atmospheric fronts. Meanwhile, the south and east will see no precipitation and high temperatures, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on social media on Friday, according to UNN.

This coming Saturday and Sunday, a cyclone and atmospheric fronts will cause difficult weather in the western regions of Ukraine. Wet snow, snow, freezing rain, and ice on the roads are expected here. Bad weather! - Didenko wrote.

In northern Ukraine, according to her, rain will prevail. In the central regions - rain in places.

No precipitation in the south and east.

Air temperatures on November 22-23 are expected to be extremely contrasting, according to the forecast:

in the western regions it will be cold, during the day +1...+4 degrees, in some places slight "minuses";

it will be cold, during the day +1...+4 degrees, in some places slight "minuses"; in the north tomorrow +5...+7 degrees, on Sunday +3...+6 degrees;

tomorrow +5...+7 degrees, on Sunday +3...+6 degrees; in the central regions and Vinnytsia region on Saturday +6...+8, on Sunday +2+5 degrees;

and on Saturday +6...+8, on Sunday +2+5 degrees; in the rest of the central part it will be very warm, +11...+16 degrees;

it will be very warm, +11...+16 degrees; in the east of Ukraine on November 22-23, +13...+17 degrees are expected;

of Ukraine on November 22-23, +13...+17 degrees are expected; in the southern part +15...+20 degrees.

Weather in Kyiv

In Kyiv on November 22-23, according to the forecast, occasional rain. On Saturday +6...+8 degrees, on Sunday +4...+6 degrees.