Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist

US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
11:38 AM • 11320 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
10:22 AM • 12962 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
09:41 AM • 17050 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
November 21, 05:29 AM • 22757 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
November 21, 04:00 AM • 29310 views
Great Britain prepares troops for deployment in Ukraine amid new round of negotiations with the US
November 21, 04:07 AM • 42239 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
November 21, 01:12 AM • 23090 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
November 20, 10:25 PM • 24993 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
November 20, 09:45 PM • 25325 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 29021 views
Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shownPhotoNovember 21, 06:53 AM • 16275 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points08:00 AM • 26265 views
Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNN08:07 AM • 15139 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideo09:58 AM • 8738 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo11:38 AM • 11308 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia09:41 AM • 17033 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points08:00 AM • 26385 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of UkraineNovember 21, 04:07 AM • 42228 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 60469 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Germany
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideo09:58 AM • 8914 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 29110 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 40190 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 54039 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 75852 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Bild
Financial Times

Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

This weekend, a cyclone and atmospheric fronts will cause difficult weather in western Ukraine with wet snow, snow, and black ice. Rain is expected in the north, while the south and east will see no precipitation and high temperatures.

Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist

This weekend, Ukraine is expected to experience challenging weather conditions in some areas with snow, wet snow, and ice due to the arrival of a cyclone and atmospheric fronts. Meanwhile, the south and east will see no precipitation and high temperatures, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on social media on Friday, according to UNN.

This coming Saturday and Sunday, a cyclone and atmospheric fronts will cause difficult weather in the western regions of Ukraine. Wet snow, snow, freezing rain, and ice on the roads are expected here. Bad weather!

- Didenko wrote.

In northern Ukraine, according to her, rain will prevail. In the central regions - rain in places.

No precipitation in the south and east.

Air temperatures on November 22-23 are expected to be extremely contrasting, according to the forecast:

  • in the western regions it will be cold, during the day +1...+4 degrees, in some places slight "minuses";
    • in the north tomorrow +5...+7 degrees, on Sunday +3...+6 degrees;
      • in the central regions and Vinnytsia region on Saturday +6...+8, on Sunday +2+5 degrees;
        • in the rest of the central part it will be very warm, +11...+16 degrees;
          • in the east of Ukraine on November 22-23, +13...+17 degrees are expected;
            • in the southern part +15...+20 degrees.

              Weather in Kyiv

              In Kyiv on November 22-23, according to the forecast, occasional rain. On Saturday +6...+8 degrees, on Sunday +4...+6 degrees.

              The weather is complex, contrasting, so be attentive to yourself, to those around you

              - Didenko concluded.

              Julia Shramko

              Weather and environment
              Frosts in Ukraine
              Maidan Nezalezhnosti
              Ukrhydrometcenter
              Rallies in Ukraine
              Rains in Ukraine
              Snow in Ukraine
              Ukraine
              Kyiv