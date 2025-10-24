Assets of ex-Minister of Internal Affairs Zakharchenko worth over UAH 400 million confiscated in favor of the state

Vitaliy Zakharchenko

In Ukraine, by court decision, the assets of ex-Minister of Internal Affairs Vitaliy Zakharchenko, worth over 400 million hryvnias, were seized in favor of the state, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

Details

The High Anti-Corruption Court satisfied the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, filed based on the materials of the State Bureau of Investigation, regarding the application of sanctions against the former Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Vitaliy Zakharchenko.

According to the court's decision, six real estate objects, including two apartments in Kyiv, corporate rights, and cash in bank accounts, were seized in favor of the state. The total value of the confiscated property amounts to over 400 million hryvnias. - the statement reads.

What assets were transferred to the state's income:

- funds in bank accounts, totaling UAH 157,617.16;

- an apartment with a total area of 160.70 sq.m in the Pecherskyi district of the capital.

Also, property registered to close relatives was seized in favor of the state:

- an apartment with a total area of 75.2 sq.m in the Pecherskyi district of the capital;

- 2/5 share in the right of common shared ownership of a bathhouse-laundry complex building with a total area of 404.2 sq.m, located in Donetsk;

- two basement premises in Donetsk with a total area of 214.1 sq.m;

- an apartment with a total area of 138.5 sq.m in Donetsk;

- 100% share of the authorized capital of the Limited Liability Company "SUN DE LION".

The applied sanction is provided for by paragraph 1-1 of part one of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions" — as a measure aimed at preventing the use of assets of persons who pose a threat to the national security of Ukraine.

An appeal against the court's decision may be filed by a party to the case and/or their representative to the Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court within five days from the date of its pronouncement.

Recall

Vitaliy Zakharchenko is a defendant in a number of criminal proceedings investigated by the SBI, many of which have already been referred to court.

In particular, he is accused of high treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); creation of a criminal organization and organization of grave crimes against participants of the Revolution of Dignity (Part 1 of Article 255, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 365, Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); legalization of proceeds from crime (Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Within the framework of these proceedings, SBI investigators found and seized the discovered property of the fugitive minister. The total value of the arrested property is UAH 1.4 billion. Work on seizing the remaining property continues.

Zakharchenko has been placed on an international wanted list and is hiding in the territory of the Russian Federation.