A sham of integrity: Assistant Head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges with a Russian past and a Maidan judge won the competition for appellate court judges

50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Russian city of OryolVideoNovember 5, 02:29 AM • 23623 views
The EU is considering introducing a "probationary period" for new member statesNovember 5, 03:38 AM • 15454 views
US airstrike on vessel in Pacific: two deadVideoNovember 5, 04:09 AM • 7794 views
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to powerNovember 5, 04:50 AM • 15213 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 11171 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhoto11:38 AM • 4022 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 7090 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
November 4, 02:17 PM • 59030 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 54710 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 01:39 PM • 53168 views
Donald Trump
Serhiy Leshchenko
Péter Szijjártó
Robert Pattinson
Kim Jong Un
Ukraine
United States
China
Hungary
New York City
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 11203 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 29715 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 43473 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 46154 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 41286 views
A sham of integrity: Assistant Head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges with a Russian past and a Maidan judge won the competition for appellate court judges

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

Ruslan Raimov, Assistant Head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges, who lived in Russia until 2019, and Judge Rostyslav Moskal, who has rulings related to the events of the Revolution of Dignity, successfully passed the competition for appellate court judges. The temporary parliamentary investigative commission is investigating possible bias and conflict of interest in this procedure.

A sham of integrity: Assistant Head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges with a Russian past and a Maidan judge won the competition for appellate court judges

The Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada drew attention to the activities of Ruslan Raimov, an assistant to the head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ), who lived in Russia until 2019 and managed companies there. Despite this background, Raimov not only got a job at the HQCJ, but also successfully passed the competition for the position of a judge of the appellate instance, which the HQCJ itself recently held with a scandal, writes UNN.

A few years ago, Raimov tried to get a job at the Office of the Prosecutor General, but failed the competition and was deemed dishonest. Less than two months later, he became an assistant to the head of the HQCJ, Andriy Pasichnyk. It was Pasichnyk who headed the examination commission during the competition, where Raimov showed "successful results."

This fact and the overall format of the competition, where people close to the HQCJ became winners, caused a wave of indignation in the judicial corps. Members of the Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada are investigating possible bias and conflicts of interest in this procedure.

"Regarding integrity - this is the most interesting story - no one knows what it is, no one knows how to evaluate it, but everyone has their own, and everyone can have different assessments for the same thing. For example, Mr. Moskal, who took first place, has 10 decisions of the so-called Maidan. Well, nothing is written about this in the decision at all. I reviewed it, it was mentioned in the interview, but only in passing. A judge of the first instance is dismissed for this if you have decisions related to the Maidan. Mr. Moskal takes first place. And why? Because it turns out that Mr. Moskal is a classmate of Kydysiuk (Roman Kydysiuk - member of the HQCJ) and Maselko (Roman Maselko - member of the HRP)," said one of the competition participants who was present at the TIC meeting.

Judges-contestants who testified before the TIC reported that the successful passage of some candidates was possible due to personal connections in the HQCJ. According to them, the procedure for selecting judges has turned into an "internal club for their own," and the criteria of integrity into a declarative formality.

Members of the TIC also questioned the head of the HQCJ, Andriy Pasichnyk, about the criteria the commission uses to determine the integrity of candidates, when even the very concept of "integrity" has no legal definition.

In particular, questions were also raised at the TIC about how Judge Rostyslav Moskal, who has court decisions related to the events of the Revolution of Dignity, received the highest score in the competition and won the competition for a judge of the appellate instance.

Recall

The head of the TIC, Serhiy Vlasenko, announced that a criminal case had been opened against HQCJ officials at the request of the parliamentary commission due to alleged fraud during the competition and interference in information systems. The investigation is to check the facts of official forgery, abuse of influence, and possible manipulation of competition results. 

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
Verkhovna Rada