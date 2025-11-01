$42.080.01
Intelligence published data on the occupiers who executed people in Bucha: they have been notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1156 views

The GUR and the National Police have identified five Russian servicemen involved in the executions of 17 civilians in Bucha in 2022. They have been notified of suspicion of war crimes.

Intelligence published data on the occupiers who executed people in Bucha: they have been notified of suspicion

With the assistance of the Main Intelligence Directorate, investigators of the National Police of Ukraine identified and announced suspicion of war crimes to five Russian military personnel who executed people in Bucha. This was reported by the GUR press service, according to UNN.

Details

"With the assistance of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, investigators of the National Police of Ukraine identified and announced suspicion of war crimes to five murderers from the Russian occupation army who executed 17 civilians during the occupation of Bucha in 2022," the statement said.

As part of cooperation with the National Police of Ukraine, the GUR published the names and personal data of the war criminals - servicemen of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment of the 76th Division of the Russian occupation army:

  • Lieutenant Kim Yuriy Vladimirovich, born 03.07.1997, platoon commander of the 4th Airborne Assault Company of the 2nd Battalion Tactical Group, native of Mosrentgen, Leninsky district, Moscow region, resides at: Moscow region, Balashikha, Research Institute of Fire Protection microdistrict, building 13, apt. 56.
    • Private Meshalkin Yevgeniy Yevgenievich, born 11.09.2001, rifleman-operator of the 2nd BTGr, native of Zavodoukovsk, Tyumen region; resides at: Tyumen region, Yalutorovsk, Sverdlova street, building 181, apt. 7;
      • Senior Sergeant Pavlov Anatoliy Valerievich, born 31.07.1990, gun commander of the 2nd self-propelled artillery battery of the 2nd BTGr, native of Chelkumagi village, Kanashsky district, Chuvash Republic, resides at: Pskov, Gen. Margelova street, building 1, apt. 20;
        • Senior Sergeant Gasanguliev Shamil Farkhadovich, squad commander - combat vehicle commander of the 4th DShR of the 2nd BTGr, native of Pskov, resides at: Pskov, Relsovy lane, building 9;
          • Senior Soldier Kretinin Pavel Vasilievich, born 29.12.1985, deputy platoon commander - squad commander of the 2nd BTGr, native of Talova village, Verkhnekhavsky district, Voronezh region, resides at: Pskov, Rizhsky avenue, building 49, apt. 91.

            "These individuals are involved in murders, torture, attempts to conceal war crimes by burning the bodies of executed Bucha residents, as well as threats to the civilian population during the Russian occupation of the city near Kyiv," the GUR added.

            Recall

            The court sentenced the former commander of Kyiv's "Berkut" to 10 years in prison for concealing weapons and documents after the shootings of participants in the Revolution of Dignity on February 20, 2014. He was also ordered to pay almost UAH 680,000 to the state.

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

