Awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to Andriy Parubiy: petition gathered the required number of votes

The petition to award Andriy Parubiy the title of "Hero of Ukraine" (posthumously) has exceeded the required 25,000 votes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the results of the petition on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

The petition gathered 25,239 votes out of the required 25,000. Now, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have 83 days to respond.

Andriy Parubiy dedicated his entire life to serving the Ukrainian state, protecting its sovereignty, independence, and democratic values. He made a significant contribution to the development of Ukrainian parliamentarism, and also played a key role in ensuring the security of Maidan during the events of 2013-2014 - the petition states.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada appealed to the EU parliaments with a call to condemn the murder of MP Andriy Parubiy, considering it an act of political terror by the Russian Federation. Deputies demand an investigation and increased pressure on Russia.

On August 30, 2025, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. The police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.