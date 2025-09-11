$41.210.09
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 686 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 11106 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
05:01 AM • 28503 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 40412 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 90193 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility
September 10, 01:15 PM • 49102 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 47046 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 43164 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 82934 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 102797 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
Awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to Andriy Parubiy: petition gathered the required number of votes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

The petition to award Andriy Parubiy the title of "Hero of Ukraine" (posthumously) has exceeded 25,000 votes. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has 83 days to respond.

Awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to Andriy Parubiy: petition gathered the required number of votes

The petition to award Andriy Parubiy the title of "Hero of Ukraine" (posthumously) has exceeded the required 25,000 votes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the results of the petition on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

The petition gathered 25,239 votes out of the required 25,000. Now, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have 83 days to respond.

Andriy Parubiy dedicated his entire life to serving the Ukrainian state, protecting its sovereignty, independence, and democratic values. He made a significant contribution to the development of Ukrainian parliamentarism, and also played a key role in ensuring the security of Maidan during the events of 2013-2014

 - the petition states.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada appealed to the EU parliaments with a call to condemn the murder of MP Andriy Parubiy, considering it an act of political terror by the Russian Federation. Deputies demand an investigation and increased pressure on Russia.

On August 30, 2025, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. The police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Andriy Parubiy
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
Rallies in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Lviv