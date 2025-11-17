Ukrposhta announced a new stamp: when it will appear and what the price is

To the Day of Dignity and Freedom, which is celebrated annually on November 21 in honor of the beginning of the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity, the company will prepare a new series of postage stamps. It will be dedicated to the symbols of Ukrainian resilience. This was reported by the press service of Ukrposhta, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the issue will consist of works by the artist Dmytro Kryshovsky.

"Tryzub" is our thousand-year-old symbol of struggle, and the legendary phrase "Russian warship, go f**k yourself", which has long gone beyond a phrase and become part of national memory - the post says.

Ukrainians can already pre-order on the Ukrposhta website. From November 21, the stamp will be available for sale in post offices and philatelic stores.

The cost of one postal set is 215 hryvnias. The circulation is 2 million copies.

Recall

On October 30, Ukrposhta introduced the "Language" postage stamp into circulation for the Day of Ukrainian Writing. The circulation of the stamp is 180,000 copies, and its sketch was created by Mykola Kochubey.

