"Ukrposhta" launches its own parcel lockers with unique features: what awaits Ukrainians

Ukrposhta company launched a network of its own parcel lockers. This happened after the launch of a mobile application and express windows for quick parcel collection, said Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

Ukrposhta users will have the option to use it with or without the mobile application. As Smilianskyi noted, access to parcels is possible both through the application and via a PIN code on a keyboard with metal buttons – meaning under any circumstances and weather conditions.

Also, with the help of the parcel locker, one can both receive a parcel and send a letter. In addition, these parcel lockers are designed to operate autonomously (without electricity and communication) and meet enhanced security standards, added the CEO of Ukrposhta.

They are protected from water, dust, and mechanical damage, so they will withstand rain, frost, and force majeure circumstances - Smilianskyi clarified.

He added that 100 parcel lockers are planned to be installed by the New Year: 70 in Kyiv and 30 in Odesa. After user feedback is received, parcel lockers will appear in other regions of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the first Ukrposhta parcel lockers in Kyiv and Odesa might appear as early as January-March 2025.

UNN also reported that Ukrposhta will continue to deliver mail to the USA despite changes in rules.