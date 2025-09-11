Traffic will be restricted again in the center of Kyiv tomorrow due to events involving foreign delegations

$41.210.09
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM • 13397 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 10125 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM • 8352 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 14413 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
12:34 PM • 12569 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 14738 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 13446 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 13579 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
September 11, 09:51 AM • 14457 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Publications
Exclusives
Doctors fought for the child's life for a month: a 15-year-old boy who suffered from Russian shelling died in KharkivSeptember 11, 09:38 AM • 4664 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 25882 views
F-35 "make no sense" in fighting cheap UAVs: the cost of a guided missile exceeds Russia's expenses for a "Shahed"01:02 PM • 6272 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 3268 views
Szijjártó accused Ukraine of worsening relations between the two countries03:13 PM • 3730 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 14399 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 26018 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 46054 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 106127 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
Traffic will be restricted again in the center of Kyiv tomorrow due to events involving foreign delegations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

On September 12, temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in the center of Kyiv. This is due to security measures involving foreign delegations.

Traffic will be restricted again in the center of Kyiv tomorrow due to events involving foreign delegations

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in the center of Kyiv on September 12 due to security measures involving foreign delegations. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Attention to Kyiv residents and guests of the city. On September 12, 2025, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in the central part of Kyiv.

- the message says.

Citizens are asked to take into account information about restrictions when moving.

Recall

On September 11, Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in Kyiv to meet with the Ukrainian leader. The leaders discussed security projects, European integration, investments, sanctions against Russia, and lasting peace.

Olga Rozgon

Maidan Nezalezhnosti
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv