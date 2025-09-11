Traffic will be restricted again in the center of Kyiv tomorrow due to events involving foreign delegations

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in the center of Kyiv on September 12 due to security measures involving foreign delegations. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Attention to Kyiv residents and guests of the city. On September 12, 2025, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in the central part of Kyiv. - the message says.

Citizens are asked to take into account information about restrictions when moving.

Recall

On September 11, Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in Kyiv to meet with the Ukrainian leader. The leaders discussed security projects, European integration, investments, sanctions against Russia, and lasting peace.