Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Andriy Parubiy and three other Ukrainians

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that today he signed decrees awarding the highest title of Hero of Ukraine to four more citizens, including People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, 722 soldiers have become Heroes of Ukraine, 445 of them posthumously. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

Details

According to the president, "during the war, the highest title of Hero of Ukraine was awarded only to those who showed extraordinary courage in combat conditions, in defending our state, our positions, our people."

Among those honored today is Andriy Parubiy, former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and earlier – Maidan commandant during the Revolution of Dignity in 2014. On August 30, 2025, he died during an armed assassination attempt in Lviv.

Stepan Chubenko, a schoolboy and goalkeeper of "DYUSSH-Avangard" from Kramatorsk, tortured and shot by pro-Russian militants in 2014 for his pro-Ukrainian stance, also received the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously.

In addition, Hennadiy Afanasiev and Volodymyr Vakulenko became Heroes.

The President emphasized that these people were defenders of the idea of Ukraine, its independence.

Their lives were not the same, they came from different parts of the country – Lviv region, Crimea, Donetsk region, Kharkiv region. But each of them now embodies Ukraine for many, which showed character and stood up against Russia. We honor all our Heroes. We remember. And we thank everyone who dedicates their life to Ukraine - Zelenskyy noted.

