A petition to award Andriy Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine has been published: signature collection is ongoing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The petition for the posthumous awarding of the title of Hero of Ukraine to Andriy Parubiy was published on September 2. It has already collected over 5,000 signatures.

On September 2, a petition was published on the website of the President of Ukraine requesting that the title of Hero of Ukraine be posthumously awarded to the former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, who was killed on Saturday, August 30. The petition has currently gathered over five thousand signatures, UNN reports with reference to the website of the President of Ukraine.

Details

His consistent pro-Ukrainian stance, dedication to state interests, and contribution to strengthening national security and European integration of Ukraine deserve the highest state award - the title of Hero of Ukraine

- says the petition.

The author of the petition, Dmytro Lavraniuk, also noted that Parubiy was a Ukrainian political and public figure, a people's deputy of several convocations, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada in 2016-2019, a participant in the Revolution of Dignity, and the founder of the Maidan Self-Defense.

The text also states that Parubiy dedicated his entire life to serving the state, protecting sovereignty and democratic values. He also made a significant contribution to the development of parliamentarism.

As of now, more than five thousand people have signed the petition.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada appealed to the parliaments of the EU with a call to condemn the murder of MP Andriy Parubiy, considering it an act of political terror by the Russian Federation. Deputies demand an investigation and increased pressure on Russia.

On August 30, 2025, in Lviv, former Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead. The police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
Andriy Parubiy
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
Rallies in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Lviv