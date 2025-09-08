In Odesa, a man who damaged almost 30 monuments in a cemetery was detained

In Odesa, law enforcement officers exposed a man who damaged almost three dozen monuments in one of the city's cemeteries. For the committed act, the offender faces up to seven years in prison, writes UNN with reference to the Odesa Oblast police.

Details

The incident, which occurred in late August, was reported to the police by the director of the cemetery located in the Peresyp district. Upon arrival at the scene, employees of the territorial police unit recorded damage to 29 tombstones.

Law enforcement officers initiated criminal proceedings, within which they established that a 38-year-old man with no fixed place of residence was involved in the crime.

He explained that he walked to the cemetery at night while intoxicated and, out of hooligan motives, destroyed tombstones, which he regrets. He had no hostile relations with either the deceased during their lifetime or their families.

We collected sufficient evidence, on the basis of which we notified the suspect of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - desecration of graves committed out of hooligan motives. The maximum penalty for this crime is up to seven years of imprisonment. At our request, the court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention. The amount of material damage caused by the man is being established. Investigative actions are ongoing under the procedural guidance of the Suvorovsky District Prosecutor's Office of Odesa. - the police noted.

Addition

In Sumy, on Independence Square, damage was discovered to one of the banners on the Alley of Glory. The symbol "Z" - a sign of Russian aggression - appeared on the canvas.

This weekend in Odesa, unknown individuals smashed the glass dome of the sarcophagus on Primorsky Boulevard, under which the remains of an ancient Greek settlement from the 6th-5th centuries BC are located. This is not the first act of vandalism against the open-air mini-museum. A similar incident occurred in 2016.