Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests Suspect

The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv remanded in custody a 52-year-old suspect in the murder of MP, former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv granted the request of the prosecutors of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office. The suspect in the case of the murder of People's Deputy of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy was remanded in custody for a period of 60 days without the right to bail. - the statement says.

The suspect was Mykhailo Stselnikov.

The man did not object to the pre-trial detention.

The Prosecutor General's Office insisted on applying a pre-trial detention measure to the suspect in the form of detention without the possibility of bail.

Before the start of the session, the 52-year-old Lviv resident confessed to Parubiy's murder. He stated that it was revenge on the Ukrainian authorities.

Addition

On August 30, 2025, former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. The police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

There are three main versions of Parubiy's murder motives:

• intentional murder in connection with the political activities of the people's deputy;

• Russian trace;

• personal hostile relations between the suspect and the victim.

The Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi stated that the priority is to work out information regarding a possible Russian trace.

Also, the Lviv police are analyzing whether the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy received threats. In 2014, Parubiy was on the liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

On September 1, the detained Lviv resident was notified of suspicion in Parubiy's murder.