Suspect in Andriy Parubiy's murder was not a courier - National Police

The man suspected of murdering politician and public figure Andriy Parubiy did not have a permanent job and lived on casual earnings. He was not a courier, as some media previously reported, UNN reports, citing a briefing by the National Police.

He did not have a permanent job and worked odd jobs. He was not a courier - law enforcement officers reported during the briefing.

On August 30, 2025, in Lviv, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead. Police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

Law enforcement officers are considering various versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy. Currently, there is no data linking this crime to the murder of Iryna Farion.

A suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy has been detained in Khmelnytskyi region.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that the crime was carefully prepared: the victim's travel schedule was studied, a route was laid out, and an escape plan was thought through.

The detained Lviv resident has been notified of suspicion in the murder of MP, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy. A motion is being prepared for the court to choose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention without the possibility of bail.