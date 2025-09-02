Rada to appeal to the world over the murder of former parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has prepared a draft resolution on an Appeal to the parliaments and governments of foreign states and international organizations in connection with the murder of People's Deputy, former Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy. This is stated in the bill's card, informs the Verkhovna Rada website, writes UNN.

Details

The document aims to inform the world community about the tragedy and call for an appropriate reaction and support for Ukraine in the investigation of this crime.

The draft resolution states that Parubiy made a significant contribution to the development of Ukrainian statehood and democratic institutions, and his murder is not only a loss for the country but also a signal of a threat to political stability. The appeal contains a request for international assistance in the investigation and prosecution of those involved in the crime.

The document also emphasizes the need for the world community's solidarity with Ukraine and its support in countering political violence and protecting democratic values.

Recall

On August 30, 2025, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. The police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

Currently, there are three main versions of the motives for Parubiy's murder, including intentional murder in connection with political activity and a Russian trace.

Also, the Lviv region police are analyzing whether the murdered People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy received threats. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

On September 1, the detained Lviv resident was notified of suspicion in Parubiy's murder.