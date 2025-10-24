Parubiy's murder: suspect's arrest extended

The suspect in the murder of politician Andriy Parubiy will remain in custody, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Friday, UNN reports.

At the request of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the court extended the detention of a 52-year-old Lviv resident suspected of murdering Ukrainian MP Andriy Parubiy. The suspect will remain in custody without the right to bail. - the prosecutor's office reported.

He is charged with treason, attempted assassination of a people's deputy, and illegal handling of weapons (Part 2 of Article 111, Article 112, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

Andriy Parubiy was killed on August 30 this year in Lviv with 7 shots. According to the investigation, a 52-year-old Lviv resident is suspected of this crime. He is currently in custody without bail.

The police considered three main versions of the motives for this crime: premeditated murder due to the people's deputy's political activities, a Russian trace, and personal hostile relations between the suspect and the victim. The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the priority was to investigate information regarding a possible Russian trace.