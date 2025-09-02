Parubiy's murder in Lviv: court plans to choose pre-trial detention for suspect today

The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv plans to consider today at 13:00 the motion to choose a pre-trial restraint for the suspect in the murder of MP Andriy Parubiy. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to information from the prosecutor's office, the pre-trial restraint for the 52-year-old Lviv resident suspected is tentatively scheduled for 13:00 in the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that it would petition for the application of a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without the possibility of bail for the suspect.

Suspect in Andriy Parubiy's murder was not a courier - National Police

Addition

On August 30, 2025, in Lviv, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead. The police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

Currently, there are three main versions of the motives for Parubiy's murder, including intentional murder in connection with political activity and a Russian trace.

Also, the Lviv police are analyzing whether the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy received threats. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

On September 1, the detained Lviv resident was notified of suspicion in Parubiy's murder.