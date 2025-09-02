$41.320.06
Exclusives
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: court plans to choose pre-trial detention for suspect today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv will consider today the motion to choose a pre-trial detention measure for a 52-year-old Lviv resident, suspected of murdering former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy. The prosecution will petition for detention without the possibility of bail.

Parubiy's murder in Lviv: court plans to choose pre-trial detention for suspect today

The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv plans to consider today at 13:00 the motion to choose a pre-trial restraint for the suspect in the murder of MP Andriy Parubiy. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to information from the prosecutor's office, the pre-trial restraint for the 52-year-old Lviv resident suspected is tentatively scheduled for 13:00 in the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that it would petition for the application of a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without the possibility of bail for the suspect.

Suspect in Andriy Parubiy's murder was not a courier - National Police01.09.25, 12:36 • 3650 views

Addition

On August 30, 2025, in Lviv, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead. The police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

Currently, there are three main versions of the motives for Parubiy's murder, including intentional murder in connection with political activity and a Russian trace.

Also, the Lviv police are analyzing whether the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy received threats. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

On September 1, the detained Lviv resident was notified of suspicion in Parubiy's murder.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Parubiy
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv