Murder of Andriy Parubiy: Suspect additionally charged with high treason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1050 views

The Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office has reclassified the actions of the suspect in the murder of People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy. He has been additionally charged with high treason committed during martial law. The 52-year-old Lviv resident, suspected of killing Parubiy with seven shots on August 30, remains in custody without bail.

Murder of Andriy Parubiy: Suspect additionally charged with high treason

The Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office has reclassified the actions of the suspect in the case of the murder of People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy. In addition to encroachment on the life of a statesman and illegal handling of weapons, he has also been charged with high treason committed during martial law. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

With the approval of the head of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the previously reported suspicion in the criminal proceedings regarding the murder of People's Deputy of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy has been changed. Based on new evidence obtained, the suspect's actions have been additionally qualified under Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law), Article 112 (encroachment on the life of a People's Deputy of Ukraine committed in connection with his state or public activities) and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- the post says.

Recall

Andriy Parubiy was killed on August 30 this year in Lviv with 7 shots. According to the investigation, a 52-year-old Lviv resident is suspected of this crime. He is currently in custody without bail.

The police considered three main versions of the motives for this crime: intentional murder in connection with the political activities of the people's deputy, a Russian trace, and personal hostile relations between the suspect and the victim.

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the priority is to work out information regarding a possible Russian trace.

Alona Utkina

