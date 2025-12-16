SBU showed the found Makarov pistol of the killer, which was used to kill Andriy Parubiy

The SBU showed the found pistol of the killer, which was used to kill politician Andriy Parubiy, writes UNN.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko previously reported the discovery of the weapon.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murder

Details

"Investigators of the Security Service have collected new irrefutable evidence against the suspect in the murder of People's Deputy of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy. As the investigation established, this particular individual carried out the order of the Russian special services to eliminate the People's Deputy. To commit the crime, the killer used a Makarov pistol, which law enforcement officers found during the investigation of the high-profile crime," the report says.

As stated, "this firearm with a silencer was in a cache that the perpetrator set up after Parubiy's murder."

"According to the results of examinations, it was established that the fatal shot at the People's Deputy was fired from this very pistol. Traces of the killer's DNA were also found on the weapon," the SBU reported.

In addition, as reported, "during the investigative and operational actions, a video recording was obtained, in which the killer sets up a cache with a pistol in a wooded area and 'reports' about it to his curator from the Russian Federation."

According to preliminary data, "the found weapon was subsequently planned to be used for committing other contract killings on the territory of Ukraine."

Addition

As noted by the SBU, after Parubiy's murder, the killer tried to flee abroad, but was detained by the SBU and the National Police in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, from where he planned to illegally enter a neighboring country.

Then, investigators of the Security Service notified the detainee of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Art. 112 (encroachment on the life of a People's Deputy of Ukraine, committed in connection with his state activity); Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason, committed under martial law).

Also, during the investigation, it was established that the suspect justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and denied the war crimes of the Rashists, particularly during the temporary occupation of Bucha. Based on new evidence, the suspect was additionally notified of suspicion under Parts 1, 3 of Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The investigation was conducted by SBU employees in Lviv Oblast under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.