Farewell to Andriy Parubiy in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

The farewell ceremony for the former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Andriy Parubiy, is taking place in Lviv. The funeral service is being held at St. George's Cathedral, where a large number of people have gathered.

Farewell to Andriy Parubiy in Lviv

Today in Lviv, the farewell ceremony for the former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Andriy Parubiy, is taking place. The funeral service is being held at St. George's Cathedral, where a large number of people have gathered to pay tribute to the politician and statesman. The flow of those wishing to bid farewell to Parubiy does not subside, and queues to the church stretch beyond the square in front of the cathedral. The funeral is being broadcast live on YouTube, writes UNN.

Details

The ceremony is attended by numerous politicians, parliamentary colleagues, comrades-in-arms, as well as friends and concerned citizens. All of them express condolences to the family and recall Parubiy's contribution to the development of Ukrainian statehood and democracy.

Hundreds of people come with flowers, posters, and lamps, creating an atmosphere of remembrance and sorrow. Andriy Parubiy's funeral takes place to loud applause and words of gratitude for his service to the country.

Recall

On August 30, 2025, in Lviv, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead. Police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

Currently, there are three main versions of the motives for Parubiy's murder, including intentional murder in connection with political activity and a Russian trace.

Also, the Lviv region police are analyzing whether the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy received threats. In 2014, Parubiy was on the liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. 

On September 1, a detained Lviv resident was notified of suspicion in Parubiy's murder. 

Reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an employee of the State Protection Department from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan, the head of Maidan Self-Defense.

Stepan Haftko

