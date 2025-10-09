The Central Election Commission extended the deadline for Tetiana Chornovol to submit documents for registration as a deputy

The Central Election Commission extended the deadline for Tetiana Chornovol to submit documents for her registration as a People's Deputy of Ukraine by one year, UNN reports with reference to the CEC.

Details

On October 6, 2025, the Central Election Commission received an application from Tetiana Chornovol. The application stated that there were valid reasons preventing Tetiana Chornovol from submitting the documents required for her registration as a People's Deputy of Ukraine within the twenty-day period established by law, and requested an extension of this period to 1 (one) year due to her military service in the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Having considered the said application, the Commission, in accordance with the legislation, recognized the reasons stated therein as valid and set the deadline for Tetiana Chornovol to submit the documents necessary for her registration as a People's Deputy of Ukraine to the CEC until October 6, 2026, inclusive. - reported the CEC.

Recall

The Central Election Commission recognized Tetiana Chornovol as elected People's Deputy of Ukraine instead of Andriy Parubiy.