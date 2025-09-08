Suspect in Parubiy's murder turned out to be a supporter of the USSR: what investigators found during searches

Law enforcement officers searched the home of a suspect in the murder of People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy and found ammunition, as well as Soviet awards and insignia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the decision of the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

Details

It is noted that on September 1, the National Police searched the suspect's apartment. Law enforcement officers seized two pyrotechnic devices, 50 spent cartridges, and 85 containers for plastic cartridges.

Also found in the apartment were 33 orders and medals of the USSR and Ukraine, three medal attachments, as well as 25 badges and metal stars. Among them are the "For the Capture of Budapest" breastplate and "Society for Sobriety" badges.

Among the found property were also four notebooks with handwritten notes, a sheet with excerpts from legislation, several flash drives, and mobile phones.

According to the case materials, after the crime, the suspect burned his clothes, disassembled his bicycle, and threw the weapon into the lake.

On social media, Stselnikov published statements justifying Russia's actions even before his son went missing at the front, defending Ukraine.

Murder of Andriy Parubiy

On August 30, 2025, in Lviv, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead. Law enforcement officers reported that the politician and public figure was shot eight times.

The police considered three main versions of the motives for this crime:

• premeditated murder in connection with the political activity of the people's deputy;

• Russian trace;

• personal hostile relations between the suspect and the victim.

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the priority was to work out information regarding a possible Russian trace.

On September 1, the detained Lviv resident was notified of suspicion in Parubiy's murder.

On September 2, in the case of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy, the actions of the suspect were reclassified. He is now charged with illegal handling of weapons and encroachment on the life of a People's Deputy of Ukraine.

The National Police did not find accomplices in Ukraine for the suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy. The suspect planned to hide in Khmelnytskyi region and was waiting for information to cross the border.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada appealed to the parliaments of the EU with a call to condemn the murder of People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy, considering it an act of political terror by the Russian Federation. Deputies demand an investigation and increased pressure on Russia.

A petition to award Andriy Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine has been published: signature collection is ongoing