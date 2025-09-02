Parubiy murder suspect confesses to crime

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
10:24 AM • 1346 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 12263 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 15577 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
07:02 AM • 24693 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: court plans to choose pre-trial detention for suspect today
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 46086 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 27942 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 50074 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 50167 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 76164 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 50096 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4.1m/s
42%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 164469 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 164368 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 151980 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 148954 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 142048 views
Publications
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo10:24 AM • 1370 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 12282 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in September06:50 AM • 24114 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 46102 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 76175 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Andriy Parubiy
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.08:32 AM • 12641 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 50078 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 47979 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 177285 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 304454 views
Actual
Forbes
TikTok
Spotify
The Guardian
COVID-19

Parubiy murder suspect confesses to crime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2212 views

A 52-year-old Lviv resident, suspected of murdering MP Andriy Parubiy, has confessed to the crime. He claims it was revenge against the Ukrainian authorities.

Parubiy murder suspect confesses to crime

A 52-year-old Lviv resident, suspected of murdering MP Andriy Parubiy, has confessed to the crime. He claims it was revenge against the Ukrainian authorities. The suspect told journalists this in court before the pre-trial detention hearing, according to UNN.

When asked if he admitted his guilt, the suspect replied: "This is my personal revenge against the Ukrainian authorities. I admit, I killed him."

The man also stated that he wants to be exchanged so he can find his son's body.

The suspect claims there was no blackmail from Russia. He chose Parubiy because he lived nearby.

Context

Radio Svoboda sources reported that during the initial interrogations, the suspect in Parubiy's murder confessed to the act and spoke about his contacts with Russian representatives, stating that he contacted them while trying to find his son, a missing Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman.

Additional Information

On August 30, 2025, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. Police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times. 

There are three main versions of the motives for Parubiy's murder:

• premeditated murder in connection with the political activities of the people's deputy;

• Russian involvement;

• personal hostile relations between the suspect and the victim.

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the priority is to investigate information regarding possible Russian involvement.

Lviv police are also analyzing whether the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy received threats. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

On September 1, the detained Lviv resident was informed of the suspicion in Parubiy's murder.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Parubiy
Ukraine