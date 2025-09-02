Parubiy murder suspect confesses to crime

A 52-year-old Lviv resident, suspected of murdering MP Andriy Parubiy, has confessed to the crime. He claims it was revenge against the Ukrainian authorities. The suspect told journalists this in court before the pre-trial detention hearing, according to UNN.

When asked if he admitted his guilt, the suspect replied: "This is my personal revenge against the Ukrainian authorities. I admit, I killed him."

The man also stated that he wants to be exchanged so he can find his son's body.

The suspect claims there was no blackmail from Russia. He chose Parubiy because he lived nearby.

Context

Radio Svoboda sources reported that during the initial interrogations, the suspect in Parubiy's murder confessed to the act and spoke about his contacts with Russian representatives, stating that he contacted them while trying to find his son, a missing Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman.

Additional Information

On August 30, 2025, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. Police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

There are three main versions of the motives for Parubiy's murder:

• premeditated murder in connection with the political activities of the people's deputy;

• Russian involvement;

• personal hostile relations between the suspect and the victim.

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the priority is to investigate information regarding possible Russian involvement.

Lviv police are also analyzing whether the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy received threats. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

On September 1, the detained Lviv resident was informed of the suspicion in Parubiy's murder.