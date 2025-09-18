CEC: there are no prerequisites for election campaigns today, no funds for elections are provided in the 2026 Budget

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
12:49 PM • 3374 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
10:41 AM • 10374 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 18511 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 13458 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 13479 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 22608 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 14439 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 42946 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 42971 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33077 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4.7m/s
52%
751mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by rain with thunderstorms, air temperature not to exceed 20° - forecastersPhotoSeptember 18, 03:59 AM • 10704 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 19753 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 18047 views
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social services09:16 AM • 9028 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 9772 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 9890 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 18523 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 18117 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 22615 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 42954 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 19816 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 22785 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 23184 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 21836 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 51197 views
Actual
ChatGPT
The Economist
Eurofighter Typhoon
Mi-8
9K720 Iskander

CEC: there are no prerequisites for election campaigns today, no funds for elections are provided in the 2026 Budget

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Deputy head of the CEC Serhiy Dubovyk stated that there are currently no prerequisites for holding election campaigns in Ukraine. The draft State Budget for 2026 does not provide for UAH 20 billion for their conduct.

CEC: there are no prerequisites for election campaigns today, no funds for elections are provided in the 2026 Budget

As of today, there are no prerequisites for holding specific election campaigns in Ukraine, and the draft State Budget for 2026 does not provide funds for holding elections. This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Central Election Commission Serhiy Dubovyk on the air of one of the TV channels on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"We are developing legislative proposals related to future post-war elections. As of today, according to the law, there are no prerequisites for holding elections. The martial law legislation clearly states that elections are not held during martial law and states of emergency, and the Constitution directly indicates that elections of people's deputies cannot be held during martial law and states of emergency," Dubovyk said.

Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP17.09.25, 07:55 • 44585 views

He noted that the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026" does not provide funds for holding elections, which, according to the CEC's calculations alone, would cost 20 billion hryvnias.

"There can be no elections without money, and there are none in the draft state budget. There are no prerequisites for specific election campaigns today, neither legislative, nor financial, nor objective," Dubovyk added.

Recall

The Central Election Commission recognized Tetiana Chornovol as an elected People's Deputy of Ukraine instead of Andriy Parubiy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Andriy Parubiy
Ukraine