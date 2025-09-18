CEC: there are no prerequisites for election campaigns today, no funds for elections are provided in the 2026 Budget

As of today, there are no prerequisites for holding specific election campaigns in Ukraine, and the draft State Budget for 2026 does not provide funds for holding elections. This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Central Election Commission Serhiy Dubovyk on the air of one of the TV channels on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"We are developing legislative proposals related to future post-war elections. As of today, according to the law, there are no prerequisites for holding elections. The martial law legislation clearly states that elections are not held during martial law and states of emergency, and the Constitution directly indicates that elections of people's deputies cannot be held during martial law and states of emergency," Dubovyk said.

He noted that the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026" does not provide funds for holding elections, which, according to the CEC's calculations alone, would cost 20 billion hryvnias.

"There can be no elections without money, and there are none in the draft state budget. There are no prerequisites for specific election campaigns today, neither legislative, nor financial, nor objective," Dubovyk added.

Recall

The Central Election Commission recognized Tetiana Chornovol as an elected People's Deputy of Ukraine instead of Andriy Parubiy.