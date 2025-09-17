Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP

Elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine may take place in the coming months. People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" Dmytro Chornyi stated that the term of the current parliament is coming to an end, UNN reports with reference to the deputy's publication on Facebook.

Details

Dmytro Chornyi, a deputy from the "Servant of the People" party, believes that the activities of the Verkhovna Rada of the IX convocation are coming to an end, and there is one, maximum two sessions left until the end of its work.

The countdown has begun in weeks. I may be mistaken, of course, but I have a feeling that this convocation of the Verkhovna Rada is coming to an end and we are working on our penultimate session, if not the last. Already next year, the country will probably have a new parliament - the post says.

According to the deputy, this is due to the end of the war in Ukraine.

Dmytro Chornyi also called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak out about the possible timing of parliamentary elections and to provide clear guidelines and benchmarks.

That is why today we expect clear guidelines and benchmarks from President Zelenskyy. Because the time left for this Rada must be used efficiently and productively. Not for political squabbles, but exclusively for the benefit of the state - Dmytro Chornyi wrote.

"I believe that this is our last chance to use time wisely. The last chance to act for the security and future of the country. And we have no right to spend it on internal political confrontations," he added.

Recall

The Central Election Commission of Ukraine announced that local elections, scheduled for the last Sunday of October this year, will not take place due to martial law. Members of territorial election commissions, formed in 2020, will continue their powers.

