The Rada officially resumed broadcasting its sessions

The Verkhovna Rada launched an online broadcast of the session for the first time in almost four years, reports UNN.

Details

Thus, the Rada launched a live broadcast of its session today, September 16.

On July 31, for the first time since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, an online broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada session took place. Before that, a number of public organizations and media demanded the immediate resumption of online broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada plenary sessions. In particular, due to the consideration of the draft law on restoring the powers of NABU and SAP.

Context

In September 2022, the parliament adopted resolution No. 7739, which prohibited broadcasting its sessions during the period of martial law in Ukraine.

On September 4, people's deputies voted for resuming broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada sessions. 266 people's deputies voted for this decision.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, signed a resolution on resuming broadcasts of parliamentary sessions. Live broadcasts will be available on the "Rada" TV channel and YouTube channel from September 16.